We've reached the final week of the MLB regular season and time is running out for baseball bettors to take advantage of the enhanced BetMGM bonus code, which offers new users $150 in bonus bets if their first $10 bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if their first bet loses. The Tuesday MLB schedule will bring you a handful of high-profile matchups like Guardians vs. Tigers, Padres vs. Brewers and Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers.

Picks from all three of those games are among our top MLB picks on BetMGM Sportsbook today from the SportsLine Projection Model. Click here to get the newest BetMGM bonus code and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

The model went 37-17 on top-rated picks in 2024. It also enters Week 26 of the 2025 MLB season a profitable 34-27 on top-rated MLB money-line picks. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Anybody following its football, baseball and basketball betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Best Tuesday MLB picks at BetMGM Sportsbook:

Over 6.5 runs in Guardians vs. Tigers (-118)

Brewers money line vs. Padres (-102)

Diamondbacks money line vs. Dodgers (+135)

Combining the model's three picks into a Tuesday MLB parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +759 (risk $100 to win $759). Bet it at BetMGM here:

Over 6.5 runs in Guardians vs. Tigers (-118)

Tarik Skubal is about to win back-to-back AL Cy Young awards and he's the driving force behind this number being this low. However, the Guardians did just see him five days ago and he was roughed up by the Marlins in his last start out before that. Meanwhile, Cleveland starter Gavin Williams also saw the Tigers last week and repeated exposures like that often favor the hitters. The model predicts 8.4 runs on average and that the over hits 68% of the time.

Brewers money line vs. Padres (-102)

Randy Vazquez vs. Tobias Myers isn't likely to be on par with Nick Pivetta vs. Freddy Peralta on Tuesday in an 11-inning classic between two NL playoff teams. However, we'll give the edge to the Brewers here with Vazquez coming off a bad start last week against the Mets in another big matchup. Despite losing three of its last four, Milwaukee is still in a great position to finish with the best record in baseball this season. The model has the Brewers winning in 54% of simulations.

Diamondbacks money line vs. Dodgers (+135)

Arizona is locked in a three-way race for the final NL Wild Card spot, as the Diamondbacks (79-77) enter Tuesday sitting a game behind the Mets and Reds who are deadlocked at 80-76. Shohei Ohtani will be on the mound for Los Angeles and we know he can be dominant -- as evidenced by his five no-hit innings in his last start -- but he hasn't pitched into the sixth inning yet this season. Meanwhile, Brandon Pfaadt allowed one hit in nine innings of scoreless ball his last time out and also blanked the Dodgers for 6 1/3 innings earlier this season. Arizona wins in 53% of the model's simulations.

Want more MLB picks for Tuesday, September 23?

You've seen some of the model's Tuesday MLB best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every MLB game on the schedule, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see Tuesday MLB picks from legendary handicapper Bruce Marshall, who is 159-138-3 (+3539) over his last 300 MLB picks. See his best bets right here.