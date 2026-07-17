Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 bonus bets for Yankees vs. Dodgers for MLB betting on Friday

The first full slate of the 2026 MLB schedule post-All-Star break takes place today, and MLB didn't waste any time pairing some of the league's best against one another. Friday features the New York Yankees hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers at 7:05 p.m. ET, creating a potential World Series preview as a chance to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. This offer varies based on location. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing Yankees starter Gerrit Cole to go Under 5.5 total strikeouts against what many would consider the top offense in baseball as part of Friday MLB best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook.

SportsLine's team of experts has locked in their top picks from the Friday MLB slate, including picks on Tigers vs. Angels and Mariners vs. Giants for Friday best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Friday's top games:

Friday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Gerrit Cole, Yankees, Under 5.5 total strikeouts (-140)

Mariners (-160) to defeat Giants

Reid Detmers, Angels, Over 6.5 total strikeouts (-120)

Looking to back any of these picks at BetMGM Sportsbook? Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered the 2026 MLB All-Star break on a sizzling 33-21 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Gerrit Cole, Yankees, Under 5.5 total strikeouts (-140)

Cole has gone Under this total in five of his first nine starts of the season as he regains his full strength and comfort after missing all of last year due to Tommy John surgery. Cole made his season debut on May 22, and he's averaging 5.2 strikeouts per game this season. Friday will be his toughest test yet against a loaded and rested Dodgers lineup. Cole faced the Dodgers twice in the 2024 World Series and averaged five strikeouts over those two starts. The Dodgers are capable of knocking around any starter, even a former Cy Young, so there's always the chance Cole gets chased early. The model projects Cole for 5.1 strikeouts on Friday. Back Cole's Under by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Mariners (-160) to defeat Giants

"San Francisco is 11 games under .500 away and Landen Roupp has one win in his past 12," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Bryce Miller, meanwhile, feels more at home in Seattle than Eddie Vedder does with a 0.40 ERA. M's star Julio Rodriguez should be activated off the concussion IL." Back the Mariners by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Reid Detmers, Angels, Over 6.5 total strikeouts (-120)

"I love betting Reid Detmers' strikeout totals at home — and it's been a profitable angle of late," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "Since May, Detmers has whiffed 8, 8, 14, 9, 8, and 5 batters in games played at Angel Stadium. While he hasn't pitched well in his last four starts, the extra rest from the All-Star break should have been a welcome time for the left-hander. I think Detmers strikes out eight on Friday night to begin the second half." Back Detmers' Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more MLB picks for Friday?

You've seen some of the SportsLine experts' Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the World Cup, MLB, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.