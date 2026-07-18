Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 bonus bets for France-England, 2026 World Cup third-place match

Two of the top-ranked soccer teams in the world go head-to-head in the 2026 World Cup third-place match today with France vs. England, making this a top chance to utilize the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Although both teams are coming off tough losses in the semifinals, there's no question at least one player on the field will be extremely motivated, as French star Kylian Mbappe is tied for the Golden Boot lead at eight goals. With that at play, SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer is picking Mbappe as an anytime goalscorer, putting the Golden Boot pressure on Lionel Messi tomorrow, as part of Saturday World Cup best bets at BetMGM.

SportsLine expert Brad Thomas has also locked in his top pick for England vs. France at 5 p.m. ET, backing France to win on the 90-minute money line. Additionally, the SportsLine Projection Model has found value from Saturday's MLB primetime showdown of Yankees vs. Dodgers, backing Over 8.5 total runs scored as part of Saturday MLB best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Saturday's top games:

Saturday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

France to defeat England on 90-minute money line (-118)

(-118) Kylian Mbappe, France, anytime goalscorer (-145)

Dodgers vs. Yankees: Over 8.5 total runs (-110)

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Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

France to defeat England on 90-minute money line (-118)

"The third-place match always comes down to motivation, and it's hard to see England bouncing back after such a gut-wrenching loss to Argentina," SportsLine soccer expert Brad Thomas said. "Their midfield is also banged up. Declan Rice may not play, Elliot Anderson has logged a ton of minutes and could be rested, Bukayo Saka is nursing an injury, and Harry Kane has played a heavy workload all year, so don't be surprised if he's limited or sits. On the other side, you know Kylian Mbappe will be chasing the Golden Boot, so he'll be motivated to play. If this turns into a battle of depth, France has the edge, especially with Mbappe leading the way." Back France by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Kylian Mbappe, France, anytime goalscorer (-145)

"This match does count towards all World Cup awards," SportsLine expert Jon Eimer noted. "This means that even though France are out of the competition, Mbappe will be the one who is motivated to go for goals here. He is currently tied with Messi with eight goals apiece going into the final match. Messi and his Argentina squad will be playing the best defense in the world, so they'll probably struggle to find multiple goals, while Mbappe will be motivated to attack for the award." Back Mbappe by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Dodgers vs. Yankees: Over 8.5 total runs (-110)

This potential World Series preview certainly doesn't feature starting pitching either team would fully trust to take the ball in that situation. The Dodgers are starting Emmet Sheehan, a 26-year-old with a 4.81 ERA this season, and the Yankees are starting Ryan Weathers, a 26-year-old who has allowed 10 runs (seven earned) over just 11 innings for a 5.72 ERA over his last three starts. Plus, both pitchers will face multiple challenging matchups with a Dodgers lineup that features Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Kyle Tucker, with the Yankees showcasing Ben Rice, Cody Bellinger and Jazz Chisholm Jr., with Rice and Bellinger coming off nice All-Star Game performances. The model projects the Over to hit in 58.9% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more World Cup, MLB picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the SportsLine experts' Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the World Cup, MLB, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.