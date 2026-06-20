Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for Germany-Ivory Coast, 2026 World Cup, UFC

The World Cup 2026 has delivered amazing moments so far, and more could be ahead with another four-game slate on Saturday, which when combined with a UFC Fight Night tonight after an incredible UFC White House last weekend, makes Saturday an ideal time to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Germany dominated with a seven-goal performance in their World Cup opener, and SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer expects both Germany and Ivory Coast to find offensive success, backing both teams to score in Germany vs. Ivory Coast as part of Saturday World Cup best bets at BetMGM.

SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green expects Curacao, which surrendered those seven goals to Germany, to struggle again on Saturday, backing Ecuador to cover as 2.5-goal favorites for Saturday best bets at BetMGM. Also, one of SportsLine's top UFC experts has locked in a pick on the main event of Manel Kape vs. Kyoji Horiguchi in a UFC Fight Night airing on Paramount+, with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Saturday's top games:

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After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Saturday best bets at BetMGM

Germany vs. Ivory Coast: Both teams to score (-140)

Ecuador (-2.5) vs. Curacao (-105)

Manel Kape (-155) to defeat Kyoji Horiguchi

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +450 (risk $100 to win $450, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Germany vs. Ivory Coast: Both teams to score (-140)

"German friends, let's proceed with caution," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "I know everyone's excited after watching Germany put seven goals in a single match, but we need to stay level-headed when betting on this. Scoring seven goals against Curacao doesn't translate into blowing out either of the other teams in this group."

About Ivory Coast, Eimer added, "I love, love, love, LOVE this Côte d'Ivoire team. I watched every second of their victory over Ecuador with bated breath. This is a team that won 1-0 as underdogs, and frankly, could have put in two or three goals if they were a bit more clinical in the end. Beating Germany might be too much to ask, but they're going to give them hell, and I expect this to be close." Back BTTS by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Ecuador (-2.5) vs. Curacao (-105)

"Germany brutally exposed Curacao's limitations by thrashing the Caribbean nation 7-1 last weekend," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "The winning margin could easily have been higher, as the Germans created chances at will. Curaçao is the smallest nation to ever qualify for the World Cup - and it showed. Ecuador will be disappointed to lose 1-0 to Ivory Coast on Matchday 1, as they were the better team and hit the woodwork a couple of times, but they should bounce back with a comfortable win against this weak Curaçao team." Back Ecuador to win to nil by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Manel Kape (-155) to defeat Kyoji Horiguchi

"Although Horiguchi is one of the savviest mixed martial artists in the sport, I think the speed and athleticism of Kape will catch up to him, now that Kape is a much more refined fighter," SportsLine MMA expert Daniel Vithlani said. "This fight will take place in the small cage at the UFC Apex, which gives Kape more opportunities to track down Horiguchi's tricky footwork. Horiguchi also broke his hand in his last fight, and Kape has a granite chin. Kape's speed and power advantage should help him get his revenge by knockout and become the next flyweight title challenger." Back Kape by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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