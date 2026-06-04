Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for Golden Knights-Hurricanes, MLB on Thursday

The Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights will face off in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals to highlight the Thursday sports calendar, the ideal time to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The Golden Knights won a back-and-forth Game 1 in a 5-4 final, and the SportsLine Projection Model likes the value in Las Vegas stealing another game as an underdog on the road. The model is backing the Golden Knights at +135 odds in Thursday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook.

One of SportsLine's top experts has also locked in a play on the total in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup, and the model is backing Over 9.5 total runs in Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks in its Thursday MLB best bets at BetMGM. According to the latest MLB odds at BetMGM, the Dodgers are -139 money line favorites on the road against Arizona. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Thursday's top games:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters Week 11 of the MLB season on a red-hot 17-5 run (77%) on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Thursday best bets at BetMGM

Golden Knights (+135) vs. Hurricanes

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes: Under 6 total goals (-118)

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks: Over 9.5 total runs (-105)

Combining the three picks into a Thursday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +746 (risk $100 to win $746, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Golden Knights (+135) vs. Hurricanes

Vegas swept the top team in the NHL in the Western Conference Finals with four straight victories, three by multiple goals, against the Colorado Avalanche. The rest between series served the Golden Knight well, especially offensively, with five goals by five different skaters in a 5-4 Game 1 win in Carolina. Vegas proved in its series in Colorado that it won't be complacent with just stealing a Game 1 on the road, and entering as winners of seven straight, including four on the road, the model likes the value on Vegas extending these streaks on Thursday. The model projects Vegas to win in 49% of simulations, creating nice value at these odds. Back the Golden Knights by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes: Under 6 total goals (-118)

"Getting this total at six is a bit of an overreaction to Game 1's 5-4 score," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "Carolina has allowed more than two goals just twice in 14 playoff games, and both of those came in the first game of a series after a layoff. I also expect Canes' goaltender Frederik Anderson to get back into form after a rare off night where he allowed five goals on 23 shots. I see more of a low-scoring grinder on Thursday between the two top defenses in the playoffs." Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks: Over 9.5 total runs (-105)

The Diamondbacks are starting Ryne Nelson, who allowed four runs in 4 ⅔ innings in his one start against the Dodgers this season. Nelson, who has a 4.82 ERA this season, allowed four runs in 5 ⅓ innings against the Mariners on Saturday in his last start. The Dodgers are starting Justin Wrobleski, who has been hit or miss lately, allowing one, five, two and seven runs over his last four starts. There's no guarantee Thursday brings the good version of Wrobleski, and with big-time offensive threats in both lineups, the model projects the Over to hit in 57.3% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more Stanley Cup and MLB picks on Thursday?

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