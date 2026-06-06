Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for Hurricanes-Golden Knights, MLB, UFC Saturday

Game 3 of the Stanley Cup takes place Saturday night, and if it's anything like the first two games in the series, this is a matchup you won't want to miss while also providing a top chance to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The series is tied 1-1, and with Saturday being the first game of the series in Vegas, the SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Golden Knights to win a part of its Saturday best bets at BetMGM.

The model has also found value in the MLB slate, backing the San Diego Padres to defeat the New York Mets for Saturday MLB best bets at BetMGM. Also, one of SportsLine's top MMA experts has locked in a pick for the main event of tonight's UFC Fight Night, which airs on Paramount+, between Belal Muhammad vs. Gabriel Bonfim. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Saturday's top games:

Check out our BetMGM bonus code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters Week 11 of the MLB season on a red-hot 17-5 run (77%) on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Saturday best bets at BetMGM

Golden Knights (-110) vs. Hurricanes

Padres (+100) vs. Mets

Belal Muhammad to defeat Gabriel Bonfim (-120)

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +600 (risk $100 to win $600, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Golden Knights (-110) vs. Hurricanes

The Golden Knights are 6-2 on their home ice this postseason, including winning each of their last three in Vegas. Although they had their seven-game overall winning streak snapped in Game 2 on Thursday, it required overtime and a comeback performance from Carolina at home to even the series. Vegas entered the Stanley Cup with ample momentum and confidence after sweeping the powerful, NHL-leading Avalanche in the Western Conference Finals. Last time Vegas was in the finals in 2023, it won all three games at home, and the model likes that trend to continue in Game 3 with Vegas winning in 54% of simulations. Back the Golden Knights by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Padres (+100) vs. Mets

The Mets have been arguably the biggest disappointment in baseball this season, and their starter on Saturday has played a key role in that. Mets starter Nolan McLean, who entered the season with high expectations, had a 6.10 ERA in six starts in May. The Padres are coming off a rough stretch, losing 10 of their last 11 games, but they return home after a 1-5 East Coast road trip. Even with a skid, the Padres have a four-win advantage over the Mets this season. The model projects the Padres to win in 58% of simulations, showcasing nice value at plus-money odds. Back the Padres by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Belal Muhammad to defeat Gabriel Bonfim (-120)

"The former welterweight champion Muhammad is coming off consecutive losses against elite opponents," SportsLine MMA expert Daniel Vithlani noted. "Although he is 10 years older than the rising prospect Bonfim, I think Muhammad has more paths to victory. Muhammad has been facing top-tier competition for the last five years and has improved his boxing. Muhammad uses his pressure and volume effectively, and mixes in his grinding wrestling attack to break his opponents down. Bonfim sports a shiny 19-1 pro record, but his one loss came against Nicolas Dalby, a fighter known for his cardio and grinding style. Muhammad has tremendous cardio and durability, and he can take over this fight if it gets into the later rounds." Back Muhammad by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more Stanley Cup, UFC and MLB picks on Saturday?

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