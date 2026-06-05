Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals, MLB on Friday

The 2026 NBA Finals continue on Friday with Game 2 between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs in Texas, forming an elite contest to capitalize on the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. After the Knicks won Game 1 in Texas, Friday brings a must-win feel for the Spurs. However, given the Knicks are entering on a 12-game winning streak, the model doesn't expect New York to make anything easy. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Knicks to cover as 6.5-point underdogs in Friday NBA best bets at BetMGM.

One of SportsLine's top experts has locked in an NBA player prop for Friday, plus the model sees strong value from the MLB slate, backing the Texas Rangers over Cleveland Guardians in Friday MLB best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Friday's top games:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters Week 11 of the MLB season on a red-hot 17-5 run (77%) on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Friday best bets at BetMGM

Knicks (+6.5) vs. Spurs (-115)

Josh Hart, Knicks, Over 4.5 assists (-135)

Rangers (+106) vs. Guardians

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +640 (risk $100 to win $640, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Knicks (+6.5) vs. Spurs (-115)

New York extended its postseason winning streak to 12 games with a 105-95 win in San Antonio in Game 1 on Wednesday, as the Knicks are putting together one of the most dominating stretches in NBA postseason history. Jalen Brunson scored 30 points, but he wasn't even near his best in a 12-for-31 shooting performance. The Knicks didn't have their best offensive game, but they held the Spurs to 40 points in the second half and 36% shooting for the game. The Knicks haven't lost since April 23, and their two postseason losses this year came in a pair of one-point games. The model projects the Knicks to stay close with the Spurs again, with the Knicks covering in 55% of simulations. Back the Knicks by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Josh Hart, Knicks, Over 4.5 assists (-135)

"Josh Hart dealt with some early foul trouble in Game 1, which contributed to him only playing 27 minutes. Still, he finished with six assists," SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner said. "He is averaging 33 minutes a game in the playoffs, so if he can avoid foul trouble, we could see even more of him in Game 2. He has a ton of efficient shooters around him, which has helped him record at least five assists in six of his last nine games. Look for him to record at least five assists again." Back this NBA player prop by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Rangers (+106) vs. Guardians

The Rangers had their five-game winning streak snapped in a 5-3 loss to the Cardinals on Wednesday, but they are still playing some of their best baseball of the season. Meanwhile, Cleveland is 2-3 over its last five games. The Rangers are starting Kumar Rocker, who is coming off six shutout innings against the Royals on Saturday. He's allowed no runs in three of his last four starts. The Rangers will host, and they are 15-13 at home this season. The model projects the Rangers to win in 57% of simulations, showcasing nice value at these odds. Back the Rangers by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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