The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Sunday features plenty of teams with Super Bowl aspirations, such as the Lions, Bills, Cowboys and Eagles. The SportsLine Projection Model and SportsLine team of experts have found picks they love from today's NFL Week 1 slate for their NFL best bets. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model is backing Over 48.5 total points in Cowboys vs. Giants on Sunday Night Football as part of Sunday NFL best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. SportsLine expert R.J. White is backing the Eagles to cover as 4.5-point favorites against the Commanders, and Brad Thomas has locked in a pick on Buccaneers vs. Bengals as part of Sunday's NFL best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2026 NFL season on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

NFL Week 1 best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Bengals (-3.5) vs. Buccaneers

Eagles (-4.5) vs. Commanders

Cowboys vs. Giants: Over 48.5 total points

Combining the three picks into a Sunday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +629 (risk $100 to profit $629, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Bengals (-3.5) vs. Buccaneers

"I'm OK with being wrong here, but this feels like a brutal personnel spot for Tampa Bay," SportsLine expert Brad Thomas said. "Mike Evans is gone, Emeka Egbuka is dealing with turf toe and Jalen McMillan probably won't play. It gets worse when you look at the matchup. Baker Mayfield posted a -20.1% DVOA against man coverage last season, while Egbuka earned just a 57.7 PFF grade against man. Cincinnati played man at the 11th-highest rate in the NFL. The Bengals' offense also finished 13th in DVOA last season, while Tampa Bay's defense ranked 18th. With Tampa Bay banged up and breaking in another new offensive coordinator, I'm backing Cincinnati to make a statement in Week 1." Back the Bengals by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Eagles (-4.5) vs. Commanders

"It seems the Washington offense is going to struggle this season based on practice reports, and this is a terrible matchup to be in questionable form," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "The Eagles have questions around their offense with A.J. Brown's departure, but they ran for 207 yards in their meaningful game against Washington last year. I honestly think we'll look back on this line and wonder why it wasn't north of a touchdown." Back the Eagles by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Cowboys vs. Giants: Over 48.5 total points

The John Harbaugh era begins on Sunday Night Football with Giants vs. Cowboys, and he goes from an athletic quarterback in Lamar Jackson to another one in Jaxson Dart. Harbaugh and his staff should be able to develop a strong offensive game plan for the mobile Dart, and the rookie showed promise last year, especially late. Dart led the Giants to 34-point performances in each of their final two games, including one against the Cowboys, and now, he'll have Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers as options. Meanwhile, scoring hasn't been the issue for Dallas over the years. Defense has. This has resulted in the Over going 12-4-1 last year and with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens both back for Dak Prescott, the model projects points with the Over hitting in 62% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NFL picks for Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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