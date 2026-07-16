Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 bonus bets for Phillies vs. Mets for MLB betting on Thursday

The Philadelphia Phillies will host the New York Mets in a standalone MLB game on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. ET, another chance to claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. This offer varies based on location.

SportsLine's team of experts has locked in their top picks from Phillies vs. Mets, backing a winner, total and player prop as the one-game MLB slate that has galvanized the experts' attention. SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman is backing the Mets to pull off the upset at +105 odds, citing recent post-All-Star Game host history, for Thursday MLB best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. SportsLine expert Matt Severance and SportsLine prop betting expert Prop Bet Guy Doug have also in top picks for Phillies vs. Mets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Thursday's top games:

Thursday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Mets (+105) to defeat Phillies

Mets vs. Phillies: Under 9.5 total runs (-110)

Aaron Nola, Phillies, Under 16.5 total outs (-115)

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Mets (+105) to defeat Phillies

"Sports betting isn't just about analyzing matchups and picking a side or total, etc. There are proven systems that consistently deliver results over time," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "One I've trusted for many years focuses on the All-Star Game host team, which always plays at home right after the break. Since 2002, these teams are just 8-15, including a 2-6 mark since 2017. The only recent winners: the 2022 Dodgers and the 2025 Braves. I like the Mets' Christian Scott against Aaron Nola, but with these systems, you set it and forget it. This approach has paid off, especially since most of these teams are underdogs. Additionally, all of the host teams have played on Friday, but this year the Phillies have to play on Thursday." Back the Mets by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Mets vs. Phillies: Under 9.5 total runs (-110)

"I'm not so sure that Phils manager Don Mattingly doesn't rest Kyle Schwarber and/or Bryce Harper after they competed in both Monday's and Tuesday's All-Star activities and then with Friday off for the Phils," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Those two didn't get an All-Star break other than Wednesday. Plus, both bullpens are obviously fully rested behind the Mets' Christian Scott and Phillies' Aaron Nola, respectively. Scott has been pretty good; Nola hasn't, but not quite as horrible lately." Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Aaron Nola, Phillies, Under 16.5 total outs (-115)

"Aaron Nola is under this line in 14 of 19 starts, including all eight home outings, where his ERA is 6.81," SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "His pitch efficiency takes a nosedive against lefties, as his walk rate balloons to 10.8%, and his pitches per plate appearance are 4.20. The Mets likely start 6-7 lefties, and had been hitting well (although nothing is given coming out of the break). But Nola has lost the trust of Don Mattingly, as he's been pulled at 86 pitches or less in seven of his last 11 starts." Back Nola's Under by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

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