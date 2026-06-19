Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for USA-Australia, Haiti-Brazil, 2026 World Cup

The United States proved why they were the favorites to win Group D in the 2026 World Cup with a three-goal victory in their opener, and the Americans return to the field on Friday for USA vs. Australia at 3 p.m. ET, marking a top contest to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Then at night, Brazil, one of the most popular teams in the world, takes the field against Haiti in another top contest for World Cup betting.

SportsLine expert Martin Green is backing USA to defeat Australia, as well as Brazil to win and shutout Haiti as part of Friday World Cup best bets at BetMGM. SportsLine expert Jon Eimer has locked in a pick on Paraguay vs. Turkiye, set for 11 p.m. ET, for Friday best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Friday's top games:

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After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Friday best bets at BetMGM

USA (-165) to defeat Australia

Brazil to win + Haiti Under 0.5 goals (-165)

Turkiye vs. Paraguay: Turkiye Double Chance (win or tie) + Over 1.5 goals (-150)



Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +340 (risk $100 to win $340, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

USA (-165) to defeat Australia

"The USMNT beat Australia 2-1 in a friendly back in October 2025, which could give the players a slight psychological advantage here," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "Australia then lost three consecutive games — 1-0 to Venezuela, 3-0 to Colombia, and 1-0 to Mexico — before drawing with Switzerland on the eve of this tournament. That means they've only won one of their last six games, and they could struggle against a fired-up USA team at a boisterous Lumen Field on Friday." Back USA by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Brazil to win + Haiti Under 0.5 goals (-165)

"It's hard to see Haiti causing many problems for Brazil in this game," Green said. "Brazil have two of the world's best centerbacks in Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhães, so they should keep Haiti's forwards quiet. After all, they couldn't score against Scotland's Hack Hendry and Grant Hanley, who aren't in the same league as Marquinhos and Gabriel. At the other end of the pitch, Vinícius and Raphinha should carve open this Haitian defense. If they struggle, Ancelotti can throw on the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Endrick, and Rayan, so the Seleçao have more than enough firepower to win this match comfortably." Back Brazil to win to nil by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Turkiye Double Chance (win or tie) + Over 1.5 goals (-150)

"No team made me look like more of a fool in the first matches than Turkiye," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "I spent the last month singing this team's praises and told everyone they were not only going to dominate Australia, but they'd win the group outright. I said all that just to watch Australia outplay Turkiye for 90 minutes, and win the match 2-0. ... Turkiye players, even after the loss, addressed the media with confidence in their players and their teams, going as far as to say they were better than Australia even after the loss. I like the confidence, and I'm personally going to give them one more chance with my wagers." Back Turkiye by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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