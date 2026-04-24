The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if your first wager wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses, depending on where you live. The 2026 NBA Playoffs take center stage on Friday night with a three-game slate of 76ers vs. Celtics, Rockets vs. Lakers and Trail Blazers vs. Spurs. SportsLine's proven computer model has revealed an NBA best bet for Celtics vs. 76ers in the first game of the night, while SportsLine's experts have NBA picks for the final two games. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Friday's top games:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the first full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 24-9 roll (73%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Friday best bets at BetMGM

Celtics -7.5 vs. 76ers

Rockets vs. Lakers: Reed Sheppard Over 2.5 assists



Trail Blazers +2.5 vs. Spurs

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +567 (risk $100 to win $567, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Celtics -7.5 vs. 76ers

Boston is coming off a shocking loss to Philadelphia in Game 2 after cruising to a 123-91 win in the series opener on Sunday. The Celtics will be refocused on Friday night, and the 76ers are expected to be without star Joel Embiid (appendicitis) again. Boston has been excellent at bouncing back from losses as a favorite in the playoff, going 17-4 straight up and against the spread in their ensuing 21 games dating back to 2020. Additionally, the Celtics went 18-8 ATS following losses in the regular season, and the model has them covering in 57% of simulations on Friday night. Back the Celtics by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Rockets vs. Lakers: Reed Sheppard Over 2.5 assists

"Ime Udoka is promising rotation changes after the Rockets failed to score 100 points in either of the first two games vs. the Lakers. Udoka also said Reed Sheppard will play more than the 11 minutes he saw in Game 2," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "Sheppard still had three assists in that limited action, after posting eight assists in Game 1 when Kevin Durant did not play. Durant is questionable with a sprained ankle. Even if he suits up, I like Sheppard to play 15-20 minutes and dish out at least three assists. The Rockets have been stagnant offensively and Sheppard can help address that with his 3-point shooting and playmaking." Back Sheppard by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Trail Blazers +2.5 vs. Spurs

"Clearly the books think Victor Wembanyama is playing. He is the face of the league now, so in my opinion ... he's not playing," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Obviously the NBA wants its stars out there, but he was knocked out cold the other night on national TV and the optics of rushing him back from a concussion would be terrible. Hey, if Wemby is cleared then he is. Great. Incredible to watch. I think he's back Game 4, though, so this is Portland's one chance to steal the series. Or at least home court. Tonight is the franchise's first home playoff game in five years." Back the Trail Blazers by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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