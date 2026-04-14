Tuesday marks the start of the 2026 NBA Play-In Tournament, which creates a basketball doubleheader to claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if your first wager wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses, depending on where you live. The 2026 NBA Play-In Tournament begins with Heat vs. Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Trail Blazers vs. Suns at 10 p.m. ET. The SportsLine Projection Model and the SportsLine team of experts have locked in picks from both contests.

The model is backing the Suns to cover as 3.5-point favorites, while SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner has locked in his top NBA prop betting picks for Hornets vs. Heat as a part of Tuesday NBA best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. The model has also found strong value in one of the top baseball games of the evening, backing Over 7.5 runs in Dodgers vs. Mets for Tuesday MLB best bets. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Tuesday's top games:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 23-9 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Tuesday best bets at BetMGM

Coby White, Hornets, Over 12.5 points (-130)

Suns (-3.5) vs. Trail Blazers (-105)

Mets vs. Dodgers: Over 7.5 runs scored (-110)

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +559 (risk $100 to win $559, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Coby White, Hornets, Over 12.5 points (-130)

"Coby White only averaged 19 minutes over 21 games after the Hornets acquired him from the Bulls. However, he still averaged 15.6 points," SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner said. "His role is to come off the bench, jacking up shots. Despite his limited playing time, he averaged 11.0 shot attempts, 5.2 of which came from behind the arc, and 4.1 free throws a game. In two meetings with the Heat as a member of the Hornets, White scored 13 and 24 points. I like his chances of scoring at least 13 points against them again." Back White's Over with the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Suns (-3.5) vs. Trail Blazers (-105)

The Suns went 2-1 against the Trail Blazers this season, and with three more wins than Portland this year, they will host this win-and-advance contest. The Suns are 4-1 over the last three seasons at home against Portland, and Phoenix was a strong home team this season, going 25-16 overall and 23-18 against the spread. Meanwhile, Portland went 18-23 away and 19-22 ATS on the road. Devin Booker rested his ankle over the final two regular season games and enters off three straight 30-point scoring contests and finishing ninth in the NBA in scoring at 26.1 points per game. The model expects a big game from Booker, aiding the Suns to cover in 60% of simulations. Back the Suns to cover with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Mets vs. Dodgers: Over 7.5 runs scored (-110)

Both the Dodgers and Mets are sending two of their top pitchers to the mound, with Los Angeles starting Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the Mets throwing Nolan McLean. Still, both also have some offensive firepower on the other side to deal with. The Dodgers have one of the most stacked MLB lineups in recent MLB history, including Shohei Ohtani, Kyle Tucker, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith. Even with Juan Soto (calf) out for the Mets, they still have capable hitters such as Francisco Lindor and Luis Robert Jr. The model projects the offenses to do enough to go over this low total, projecting the Over to hit in 70.7% of simulations. Back the Over with the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NBA and MLB picks on Tuesday?

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