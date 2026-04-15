Wednesday features another NBA Play-In Tournament doubleheader with two exciting matchups to take advantage of the current BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if your first wager wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses, depending on where you live. The Wednesday NBA action opens with Magic vs. 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by Warriors vs. Clippers at 10 p.m. ET. The SportsLine Projection Model expects additional defensive focus for Warriors vs. Clippers, backing Under 221.5 total points in Wednesday NBA best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. The Under hit in their first four head-to-head meetings this season.

The model has also found value in one of the top baseball games of the evening, backing the Mets to cover as underdogs on the run line despite Shohei Ohtani starting on the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers for Wednesday MLB best bets. One of SportsLine's top NBA experts has also locked in a pick on Magic vs. 76ers, backing Magic forward Paolo Banchero Over 4.5 assists in NBA prop betting on Wednesday. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Wednesday's top games:

Check out our BetMGM promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 23-9 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Wednesday best bets at BetMGM

Paolo Banchero, Magic, Over 5.5 assists (-135)

Warriors vs. Clippers: Under 221.5 total points (-105)

Mets (+1.5) vs. Dodgers (-110)

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +548 (risk $100 to win $559, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Paolo Banchero, Magic, Over 5.5 assists

"Paolo Banchero averaged 5.2 assists per game this season. He cleared this line in 22 of 31 games when playing 32+ minutes against teams outside the top 12 in assists allowed. The Sixers ranked 22nd in that department, and Banchero's minutes floor is all but guaranteed," SportsLine player props expert Prop Bet Guy, AKA Doug, said. "Franz Wagner is back, and he, of course, missed the bulk of the season, but his minutes will still be somewhat capped, and also staggered with Paolo's. Bachero also has the more favorable individual matchup as the Sixers lack the front-court presence to match his size. Historically, Nick Nurse will send soft doubles/help at Paolo, which should open up assist opportunities." Back this NBA player prop with the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Warriors vs. Clippers: Under 221.5 total points (-105)

The Warriors and Clippers have plenty of familiarity with one another this season, with Wednesday marking their fifth matchup this season. Each of the first four went Under the total, and three of those four games ended with less than 222 total points. Their knowledge of one another should especially help on the defensive side, according to the model's latest projections. Stephen Curry will play for the Warriors, but his minutes will be limited, which hinders the Warriors' offensive upside. The Under is also 13-7 in games where the Warriors are road underdogs this season, and the Under is 7-3 over the last 10 Clippers games. The model projects the Under to hit in 61.6% of simulations. Back the Under to cover with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Mets (+1.5) vs. Dodgers (-110)

Shohei Ohtani makes his second start of the season for the Dodgers, and he's been spectacular thus far with 12 shutout innings. However, although the Mets' offense has struggled lately, they do have proven threats in their lineup, such as Francisco Lindor, Luis Robert Jr. and Bo Bichette. Last season, the Mets went 2-2 in Los Angeles, with both of their losses coming by one run. They are also coming off a 2-1 loss on Tuesday, covering the 1.5-run spread. The Mets are starting Clay Holmes, who has also been excellent this season with a 1.50 ERA in three starts. He has allowed only three runs all season, including one run over 12 1/3 innings in his last two starts. The model projects the Mets to cover in 59% of simulations. Back the Mets to cover with the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NBA and MLB picks on Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.