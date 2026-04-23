The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if your first wager wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses, depending on where you live. Thursday brings another exciting slate of postseason action in both the NBA and NHL, featuring matchups like Knicks vs. Hawks, Nuggets vs. Timberwolves and Bruins vs. Sabres. SportsLine's proven computer model has revealed an NBA best bet for Hawks vs. Knicks, while SportsLine's experts have sports betting picks for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets and Sabres vs. Bruins. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Thursday's top games:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the first full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 24-9 roll (73%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Thursday best bets at BetMGM

Knicks -114 vs. Hawks

Nuggets -133 vs. Timberwolves



Bruins vs. Sabres: Under 6.5 goals

Combining the three picks into a Thursday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +472 (risk $100 to win $472, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Knicks -114 vs. Hawks

The Knicks should have a 2-0 series lead heading to Atlanta, as they were 40-1 in the postseason since the shot clock was introduced in 1954-55 when leading by 12 or more points after three quarters. They let their lead slip away in Game 2, but they should be focused for a pivotal Game 3 on Thursday night. Star guard Jalen Brunson has been exceptional to start the series, scoring 28 points in Game 1 before finishing with 29 points in Game 2. The Knicks are 6-1 in their last seven trips to Atlanta, and SportsLine's model has them winning this game in 54% of simulations. Back the Knicks by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Nuggets -133 vs. Timberwolves

"The Timberwolves deserved to win Game 2 because they won all the statistical battles, including 48% from the field, 41% from 3-point range, and 49 rebounds. The only thing Minnesota did worse than Denver was commit 12 turnovers to Denver's 9. But I immediately bet the Nuggets following the Game 2 loss," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "Nikola Jokic is a big man and takes a lot of abuse that isn't called a foul. The Timberwolves got away with prodding and poking non-fouls, and then said they found a secret way to slow Jokic down. You got all these relaxed rules in the NBA, yet Jokic gets the 1990 Pistons-like thuggery treatment. I think the referees will wake up to what's going on in Game 3. Nuggets to win." Back the Nuggets by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Bruins vs. Sabres: Under 6.5 goals

"Don't know if you noticed, but 6.5s are becoming harder to find in the Stanley Cup playoffs," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "We won't see them again in Pens-Flyers, at least not alt totaled. Couple of other series we won't. So hopefully you pounced on those or just have been hammering alt U7.5s in parlays as I mentioned in Discord because those have been cashing. I don't love, love this 6.5 so will do a half, but I do like that it's in Boston, where the Bruins are just different defensively and so is Jeremy Swayman (2.18 GAA at home in RS compared to 3.26 away). Not going to be mega-upset if this is 3-3 at regulation, though. Super-fun series so far. Zero opinion on side." Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NBA and NHL picks on Thursday?

You've seen some of the model's Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.