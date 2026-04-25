The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if your first wager wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses, depending on where you live. The 2026 NBA Playoffs continue with a four-game schedule on Saturday, including Knicks vs. Hawks and Nuggets vs. Timberwolves. SportsLine's proven computer model has revealed a pick for the Western Conference matchup, while one of SportsLine's experts has an NBA player prop for Hawks vs. Knicks. For MLB betting, an expert has locked in an MLB best bet for Dodgers vs. Cubs. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Saturday's top games:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the first full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 24-9 roll (73%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Saturday best bets at BetMGM

Hawks vs. Knicks: Dyson Daniels Over 11.5 rebounds + assists

Timberwolves +101 vs. Nuggets

Dodgers -147 vs. Cubs

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +515 (risk $100 to win $515, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Hawks vs. Knicks: Dyson Daniels Over 11.5 rebounds + assists (-122)

"When playing at State Farm Arena, Dyson Daniels has averaged 7.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists — higher numbers than he puts up on the road," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "He has cleared this prop total in five of six matchups with the Knicks this season. With Daniels' defensive versatility playing a huge role in this series, I like him to play 30-35 minutes and cash this combo prop again." Back Daniels by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Timberwolves +101 vs. Nuggets

Minnesota can take firm control of the series with a win on Saturday night after winning the last two games. The Timberwolves cruised to a 113-96 win in Game 3 on Thursday, as Jaden McDaniels scored 20 points on 9-for-13 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds. Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is averaging 25.3 points per game in the series, but he is shooting just 40% overall and 20.8% from 3-point range. The model has Minnesota winning outright in 58% of simulations on Saturday, bringing clear value at plus-money. Back the Timberwolves by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Dodgers -147 vs. Cubs

"The Dodgers' twinkie (I refuse to say bullpen now; twinkie will have to suffice) might be a problem, but they will just throw money at it later," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "As a Cubs fan, yay, great comeback. As a bettor, nay. Makes me like this one even more. They should light up Cubs starter Colin Rea. A few Dodgers have good splits off him led by Shohei." Back the Dodgers by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NBA and MLB picks on Saturday?

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