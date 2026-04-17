The final spot in the 2026 NBA Playoffs for each conference will be decided on Friday, creating two season-defining games as options to claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if your first wager wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses, depending on where you live. The Orlando Magic will host the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Phoenix Suns hosting the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET.

The SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Hornets to cover as 3.5-point favorites, as well as Under 219.5 total points for Warriors vs. Suns in its Friday NBA best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. The Under cashed in three of four Warriors vs. Suns games this season. One of SportsLine's experts has also locked in an MLB pick for Nationals vs. Giants in his Friday MLB best bets. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Friday's top games:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Friday best bets at BetMGM

Hornets -3.5 vs. Magic (-110)

Under 219.5 in Suns vs. Warriors (-109)

Over 8 in Nationals vs. Giants (-110)

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +599 (risk $100 to win $599, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Hornets -3.5 vs. Magic (-110)

The Hornets covered in nine of their final 15 games to close the regular season, and have been one of the NBA's most successful teams over the last 90 days. After a 16-28 record over their first 44 games, the Hornets closed 28-10 over their final 38 games to make the NBA Play-In Tournament. It took overtime for the Hornets to defeat Miami on Tuesday, but the Heat are always a difficult challenge come postseason time. LaMelo Ball turned his strong end of the regular season into another 30-point game (his third over his last five contests) against Miami. Meanwhile, the Magic are 7-10 over their last 17 games, including a 109-97 loss to the 76ers in their first NBA Play-In Tournament game. The model projects the Hornets to cover in 70% of simulations. Back the Hornets to cover by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Under 219.5 in Suns vs. Warriors (-109)

The Under is 47-36 in Suns games this season, including hitting in three of four Suns vs. Warriors games. The Under has also hit in three of the last five Golden State games. The season-long team statistics favor this game going Under 218.5 points, with the Warriors 20th in the league in scoring (114.7 points per game) and the Suns 26th (112.6 ppg). They both rank in the top half of the league in scoring defense, with the Suns sixth (111.2 ppg allowed) and the Warriors 14th 115.2 ppg allowed). The model projects the Under to hit in 67% of simulations. Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Over 8 in Nationals vs. Giants (-110)

"Zack Littell has shown significant statistical vulnerability; although he sports a 4.20 ERA, his alarming 7.16 FIP—driven by surrendering five home runs in just 15 innings—is a major concern," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "He's up against a Nationals lineup that's second in MLB with 5.6 runs per game and suffers from the league's worst bullpen ERA. This combination helps explain why Washington is 13-6 to the Over. Logan Webb, meanwhile, has historically struggled away from Oracle Park, posting a career road ERA (3.98) more than a full run above his home mark (2.90). Weather conditions at first pitch—79°F and 38% humidity—will lower air density and enhance ball carry. Coupled with a park factor that boosts slugging by 34%, I anticipate at least eight runs scored here on Friday night." Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NBA and MLB picks on Friday?

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