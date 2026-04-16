The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if your first wager wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses, depending on where you live. MLB and NHL games take the spotlight on Thursday, and two of the top MLB teams on the West Coast will go head-to-head with the San Diego Padres hosting their series-finale against the Seattle Mariners at 8:40 p.m. ET. The Mariners will start three-time All-Star Luis Castillo, but with the Padres on a seven-game winning streak, the SportsLine Projection Model expects another Padres victory, backing San Diego to win in its Thursday MLB best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook.

The model is also backing Over 8.5 runs scored for Astros vs Rockies and found value in a top NHL matchup. The model is backing the Colorado Avalanche to defeat the Seattle Kraken, as the model believes the NHL-leading Avs should be even larger favorites. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Thursday's top games:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Thursday best bets at BetMGM

Padres (+100) vs. Mariners

Rockies vs. Astros: Over 8.5 runs scored (-115)

Avalanche (-185) vs. Kraken

Combining the three picks into a Thursday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +476 (risk $100 to win $476, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Padres (+100) vs. Mariners

The Padres are one of the hottest teams currently in baseball, winning seven straight and having an 8-4 home record. They will start two-time All-Star Walker Buehler, who tossed six shutout innings against the Rockies last Friday. Buehler and the Padres are going up against three-time All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo, but the 33-year-old has a 6.92 ERA this season. Castillo allowed seven runs in 3 1/3 innings to the Astros last Saturday. The model projects the Padres to win in 54% of simulations. Back the Padres to win by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Rockies vs. Astros: Over 8.5 runs scored (-115)

The Over has hit in 13 of the Astros' last 17 games, and they have the offense and pitching to keep it going. The Astros rank second in scoring offense at 5.67 runs per game, while also allowing the most runs per game (6.28) this season. The Astros and Rockies combined for 13 runs on Tuesday in the first game of their series, a 7-6 Astros win that snapped their eight-game losing streak stemming from their struggling pitching. The Astros are starting Lance McCullers Jr., who allowed six runs in 4 1/3 innings to the Mariners last Saturday in his last start. Meanwhile, the Rockies are 21st in runs allowed (4.59 runs per game), and the Over has hit in five of their last seven games. The model projects these trends to continue, with the Over hitting in 64.7% of simulations. Back the Over to cover by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Avalanche (-185) vs. Kraken

The Avalanche have dominated all season, and the model doesn't expect that to change entering their final regular-season game and home finale. The Avalanche lead the NHL at 119 points, six more than the rest of the league despite still having Thursday's game to play, and they are 25-9-6 at home this season. Colorado has won four of its last five games. Meanwhile, the Kraken are 15-18-6 on the road this season and 3-9-2 over their last 14 games overall. The model projects Colorado to win in 69% of simulations compared to its implied odds of 64.5%. Back the Avalanche to win by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NHL and MLB picks on Thursday?

You've seen some of the model's Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.