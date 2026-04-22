The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if your first wager wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses, depending on where you live. There is a doubleheader in the 2026 NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, as the Pistons face the Magic and the Thunder host the Suns. SportsLine's proven computer model is backing the Under (218.5) in Pistons vs. Magic and revealed its NBA best bets for Suns vs. Thunder. Additionally, one of SportsLine's experts has an NHL pick for Oilers vs. Ducks. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Wednesday's top games:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the first full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 24-9 roll (73%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Wednesday best bets at BetMGM

Pistons vs. Magic: Under 218.5 points

Suns +17.5 vs. Thunder

Oilers -182 vs. Ducks

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +458 (risk $100 to win $458, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Under 218.5 in Pistons vs. Magic

Detroit is coming off a disappointing start to this series on Sunday, getting held to just 101 points while having just two players reach double figures. The Pistons shot 31 of 77 from the floor and 10 of 32 from 3-point range, and the Magic were even worse from the perimeter at 10 of 34. Orlando has now gone Under the total in five consecutive games, and it has gone Under in six of its last seven games in Detroit. These teams have cashed the Under in 10 of their last 15 head-to-head games overall, so the model has this game going Under in 69% of simulations. Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Suns +17.5 vs. Thunder

The Suns are coming off a blowout loss to the Thunder in Game 1, but they were just two days removed from beating the Warriors to clinch their spot in the playoffs. They have more rest under their belt heading into Game 2, as these teams have not played since Sunday. Phoenix has only lost two games by this margin since Feb. 20, and this is one of the largest spreads in NBA playoff history. The model has the Suns covering the spread in 60% of simulations, as Oklahoma City is winning by 13 points, on average. Back the Suns by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Oilers -182 vs. Ducks

"I didn't see anything from Monday's 4-3 Edmonton victory to make me think this would not cash again," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Yeah, it was tied 3-3 late (told you I wouldn't play U6.5s in this series; also why I refuse to play -1.5) but statistically the Oilers mostly dominated -- at least in periods 1 and 3. And that mediocre Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal allowed four goals with Connor McDavid stunningly not getting a point ... well that just doesn't bode well for Dostal in Game 2. That was Edmonton's first win this entire season when McDavid was scoreless. The 60-minute line should be fine Wednesday if wanted to bring this down." Back the Oilers by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NBA and NHL picks on Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.