Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 bonus bets for 2026 MLB Home Run Derby on Monday

Monday features the MLB Home Run Derby, another chance to claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Junior Caminero are competing, but SportsLine expert Zack Cimini is going elsewhere for his Monday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cimini is backing Kansas City's Jac Caglianone (+700) to win the Home Run Derby, and for those interested in a long shot, he has another value play he likes to potentially steal the Home Run Derby 2026. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Monday's top games:

SportsLine expert Zack Cimini is a Las Vegas handicapper who's returned a profit across multiple sports. Entering the 2026 MLB season, Zack was 901-807-8 all-time, returning $3,852 to $100 bettors. He's also on a great run and is up +1206 over his last 109 MLB picks. Anyone wanting to follow his MLB betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Monday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Jac Caglianone, Royals, to win Home Run Derby (+700)

Ben Rice, Yankees, to win Home Run Derby (+1100)

Looking to back any of these picks at BetMGM Sportsbook? Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Jac Caglianone, Royals, to win Home Run Derby (+700)

"Jac Caglianone is the only participant in the Derby that does not have 20 home runs or more on the season," Cimini said. "In fact, he has hit just 15 on the year, but the market is not indicative of that. I'd argue if he was in the 20 home run range, his odds would be in the +475 to +500 territory. A bonus in my opinion with Caglianone is his age, as he is tied for the youngest in the Derby with Junior Caminero. Caminero used his youth to his advantage in last year's Home Run Derby, making it all the way to the final round against Cal Raleigh." Back Caglianone by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Ben Rice, Yankees, to win Home Run Derby (+1100)

Ben Rice is Cimini's value play for the Home Run Derby 2026. "With the rule changes of no longer using a timer and excluding bonus time for 450-foot home runs, I believe that boosts the chances for Rice," Cimini said. "The extra time we have seen some of the heavyweight participants get and knock out a hitter will not happen. I could see Rice advancing far enough to have a hedge opportunity to cash out on, and making him a worthy play at his odds." Back Rice by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more Home Run Derby picks for Monday?

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