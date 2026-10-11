The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The Sunday Week 5 NFL slate includes Raiders vs. Patriots, 49ers vs. Seahawks and Bears vs. Packers, leading into Ravens vs. Falcons on Sunday Night Football. The SportsLine Projection Model and team of experts have NFL picks on these matchups and more. SportsLine expert R.J. White is backing the Raiders to cover as 3.5-point underdogs against the Patriots as part of his Sunday NFL best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Ravens to cover as 3-point underdogs even with Lamar Jackson (ankle) out on Sunday Night Football, and expert Todd Fuhrman has backed a side on 49ers vs. Seahawks as part of Sunday NFL best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on a 55-44 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Sunday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Raiders (+3.5) vs. Patriots

Seahawks (-3) vs. 49ers

Ravens (+3) vs. Falcons

Combining the two picks into a Sunday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +615 (risk $100 to profit $615, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Raiders (+3.5) vs. Patriots



"The Raiders saw a significant rise in quality of opponent in Week 4 and largely rose to the challenge," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "Without a kickoff fumble late in the game, they could've had a chance to win a back-and-forth fourth quarter after not trailing in the first 45 minutes. I've upgraded their rating considerably after their strong start and downgraded the Patriots, who got back on track by beating the Bills on the road. I like fading a team off such a rivalry upset win, especially with the Raiders off a rivalry loss that slipped through their fingers. I don't think this line should be higher than 2, so I love catching more than a field goal here." Back the Raiders by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Seahawks (-3) vs. 49ers

"Last week I backed the Broncos +3 and George Kittle had other ideas about us stealing a push against these 49ers," SportsLine expert Todd Fuhrman said. "Guess what? We're going right back to fading the undefeated 49ers again this week with one of the league's best defenses and an offense that won't implode like the Broncos. SF no doubt has revenge from last year's regular season finale and the playoffs, but do they have the personnel to change the results? I just don't see it, as Seattle should be able to disrupt the ground game, generate pressure on Purdy, and be able to run the football against this depleted 49ers defensive front." Back the Seahawks by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Ravens (+3) vs. Falcons

The Ravens are without Lamar Jackson (ankle), but they've been in this situation before with the QB1's injury history. Tyler Huntley will make his 17th start with the Ravens, including two last year, and Baltimore won both his starts last season. The Falcons have averaged 40 points per game over their last two games with Michael Penix Jr. back, but a lot of that credit goes to star running back Bijan Robinson. However, the Ravens have the 10th-best rushing defense in the NFL, allowing 100 rushing yards per game this season. The model projects the Ravens to cover in 56% of simulations. Back the Ravens by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NFL Week 5 picks for Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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