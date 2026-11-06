The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The Friday sports betting calendar includes NBA, college football, college basketball, NHL, and more. The SportsLine Projection Model has found strong value in one of the most high-profile games of the evening, with the Cleveland Cavaliers hosting LeBron James' Philadelphia 76ers as part of a nine-game NBA Cup slate. The model is backing the Cavaliers to hand the 76ers just their second loss of the season, backing Cleveland to win as part of its NBA best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine team of experts has weighed in with top picks on the Friday action, as well as Sunday's Week 9 NFL slate. SportsLine expert Emory Hunt is backing New Mexico to cover as 10-point favorites against Nevada for college football best bets at BetMGM, and SportsLine expert Micah Roberts has locked in a pick on Giants vs. Eagles as part of NFL best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 3 of the 2026-27 season on a 26-11 (70%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Friday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Cavaliers (+105) vs. 76ers

New Mexico (-10) vs. Nevada

Giants (-3) vs. Eagles

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +602 (risk $100 to profit $602, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Cavaliers (+105) vs. 76ers



The 76ers are red-hot coming into Cleveland, winning five straight, including defeating a strong Pistons team, 112-106, on Wednesday. However, Cleveland has been one of the toughest teams at home in the sport, going 3-1 at home this year after a 27-14 home record last year. The Cavaliers' only home loss this year came to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are one of the favorites to win the NBA Finals. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 22.5 points per game this year, and Evan Mobley is off to a hot start at 18.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Plus, James Harden always provides an offensive threat. With Cleveland playing at home, the model projects the Cavaliers to win in 57% of simulations. Back the Cavaliers by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

New Mexico (-10) vs. Nevada

"Defensively, this New Mexico team has held teams to less than 11 points per game on average and has been very consistent in doing so," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt said. "While the Wolf Pack have struggled offensively all season, this isn't the best matchup for them to find some success." Back New Mexico by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Giants (-3) vs. Eagles

"The Eagles have lost six straight after starting 2-0, and they've covered only once in their eight games so far this season," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "In the last three weeks, they've played without Jalen Hurts, who is out for the season after finding blood clots in his lungs while in London. Nick Sirianni's already apologizing for the season. J.J. McCarthy is looking like Jaxson Dart was supposed to look for the Giants. Cam Skattebo had his best day as a pro in the Giants' 27-21 overtime win at Houston. John Harbaugh is making the winning moves on the fly. That makes the Giants 4-2-1, covering five games, and in first place in the NFC East. Giants to cover." Back Giants by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NBA, college football, NFL picks for Friday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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