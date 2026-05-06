Wednesday features another NBA doubleheader with the New York Knicks hosting the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the San Antonio Spurs hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves at 9:30 p.m. ET, providing chances to claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The Knicks are playing like an unbeatable force at the moment, winners of four straight with the last two coming by a combined 90 points, and that's a trend the SportsLine Projection Model likes to continue on Wednesday. 76ers superstar Joel Embiid will miss Game 2 with a hip and ankle injury.

The model is backing the Knicks to cover as 6.5-point favorites in BetMGM NBA best bets for Wednesday. The model also expects a stronger offensive performance in Spurs vs. Timberwolves, backing Over 215.5 total points scored. Also, one of SportsLine's top experts has locked in an MLB best bet for Phillies vs. A's for Wednesday BetMGM Sportsbook best bets. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Wednesday's top games:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Wednesday best bets at BetMGM

Knicks (-6.5) vs. 76ers (-115)

Timberwolves vs. Spurs: Over 215.5 total points (-110)

Phillies (-170) vs. A's

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +466 (risk $100 to win $466, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Knicks (-6.5) vs. 76ers (-115)

The Knicks are playing their best basketball at the most important time, scoring more than 135 points in back-to-back games and winning their last two contests by a combined 90 points, including a 137-98 win in Game 1 against the 76ers on Monday at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks remain home for Game 2, where they are 30-14 against the spread this year. The Knicks are also 5-2 ATS overall this postseason, led by the trio of Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby. All three have elevated their performances this postseason, and the Knicks have controlled the 76ers in recent seasons as well. Including the playoffs, the Knicks are 14-5 over the last three years against the 76ers, and the model projects another dominant New York performance with the Knicks covering in 67% of simulations. Back the Knicks by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Timberwolves vs. Spurs: Over 215.5 total points (-110)

The Spurs and Timberwolves each rank in the top seven in the NBA in scoring, with San Antonio fourth at 119.1 points per game and Minnesota seventh at 117.4 ppg this season. The Timberwolves received a boost with Anthony Edwards back in the lineup after missing the final two games against Denver in the last round, and after scoring 18 points in just 25 minutes on Monday, he could be cleared for more minutes on Wednesday. The Spurs scored at least 114 points in each of their final three games last round against the Trail Blazers, and the model expects a better scoring performance in a huge game for a San Antonio team hoping to avoid dropping both its home contests. The Spurs and Timberwolves went Over this total in two of their three regular-season matchups, and the model projects the Over to hit in 62.7% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Phillies (-170) vs. A's

"The Phillies are rolling now and paid off for us nicely Tuesday via the newsletter," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Cristopher Sanchez was so good that the bullpen is totally rested for Wednesday. So I don't see many reasons why it won't be another 'W' behind Zack Wheeler. A's counterpart Jeffrey Springs was quite good his first four outings of the year, but quite poor the past three. He also left his last one with an injury, so he might not even be 100%, but he has been cleared." Back the Phillies by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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