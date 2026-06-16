Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for Argentina-Algeria, 2026 World Cup on Tuesday

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Lionel Messi's Argentina squad makes its 2026 World Cup debut on Tuesday, taking on Algeria at 9 p.m. ET. Also on Tuesday, Kylian Mbappe leads France against Senegal in a 3 p.m. ET start. Messi and Mbappe met in last year's World Cup final, which Argentina won on penalty kicks.

SportsLine's team of experts has you covered if you are looking for World Cup best bets while watching these superstars on the pitch for Tuesday. The SportsLine experts expect plenty of scoring in each match, backing Over 2.5 goals in both Argentina vs. Algeria and France vs. Senegal in their Tuesday World Cup best bets at BetMGM. Also, SportsLine expert Martin Green is backing Norway to win by two-plus goals against Iraq. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Tuesday's top games:

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After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Tuesday best bets at BetMGM

France vs. Senegal: Over 2.5 goals (-110)

Norway (-1.5) vs. Iraq (-175)

Argentina vs. Algeria: Over 2.5 goals (-102)

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +494 (risk $100 to win $494, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

France vs. Senegal: Over 2.5 goals (-110)

"This should be an entertaining game between two talented teams. France boasts the best attack in world soccer, featuring Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué, and Michael Olise, so Les Bleus should score at least two goals in this game," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "Senegal's forwards are also very dangerous — especially Sadio Mané and Ismaïla Sarr — so we should see plenty of goals in this match." Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Norway (-1.5) vs. Iraq (-175)

Norway's forwards could run riot against Iraq in this game," Green said. "Erling Haaland is a goal machine, Martin Ødegaard is a superb playmaker, and the likes of Alexander Sørloth and Antonio Nusa provide extra firepower. The Norwegians scored 37 goals and conceded just five times in their qualifying campaign, which included a 3-0 win and a 4-1 win against Italy. They need to win this game, as Iraq is the weakest team in their group, which also features France and Senegal, so they should secure a pretty comfortable victory." Back Norway by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Argentina vs. Algeria: Over 2.5 goals (-102)

"Algeria is not a bad team by any means as they made a pretty solid run in last year's AFCON tournament," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "That being said, come on, this is Argentina. Argentina are the reigning 2022 World Cup champions, and have the vast majority of the same squad that made them so good, while adding new talent like Nico Paz from Como. I'm banking on Argentina to handle the over on this game, and I believe they are more than capable of scoring three goals by themselves against an Algeria backline that will be overwhelmed for 90 minutes." Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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