Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets on Argentina-Cape Verde, Ghana-Colombia, World Cup

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer varies by location. Lionel Messi is back in action on Friday to lead Argentina against Cape Verde. SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green is backing Messi to score, parlaying Argentina to cover as 1.5-goal favorites as part of his Friday World Cup best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Argentina vs. Cape Verde is set for 6 p.m. ET.

Green is also backing Ghana Under 2.5 corners in Colombia vs. Ghana at 9:30 p.m. ET, and SportsLine expert Matt Severance is backing Egypt Draw No Bet for Australia vs. Egypt at 2 p.m. ET. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Friday's top games:

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After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Friday best bets at BetMGM

Australia vs. Egypt: Egypt Tie No Bet (-175)

Argentina vs. Cape Verde: Argentina (-1.5) + Lionel Messi to score (-120)

Ghana Under 2.5 corners (+105) vs. Colombia

Combining the three picks into Friday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +548 (risk $100 to win $548, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Australia vs. Egypt: Egypt Tie No Bet (-175)

"Neither country has won a knockout round match with Egypt in one for the first time," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Mohamed Saleh apparently has been cleared from injury suffered in the group finale to play. He is one of five goalscorers for the Pharaohs thus far. Midfielder Hamdy Fathy missed the group finale but also will play. The Socceroos managed only two goals in the group stage — both against Turkiye when Australia managed a scant 28.4% possession." Back Egypt by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Argentina vs. Cape Verde: Argentina (-1.5) + Lionel Messi to score (-120)

"Messi scored seven goals to lead his team to World Cup glory in 2022," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "He was 35 years old at the time, so most fans expected that to be his last World Cup. However, he's still going strong at the ripe old age of 39, and he has already blazed a trail of destruction across this tournament. Messi scored a hat trick in Argentina's 3-0 win against Algeria, before firing in both goals in a 2-0 victory over Austria on Matchday 2." Back Argentina and Messi by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Ghana Under 2.5 corners (+105) vs. Colombia

"The Colombians also boast one of the world's best wingers, and Luis Díaz has the pace and dynamism to win this game for his country," Green said. "Jhon Arias is also comfortable carrying the ball, too, which should help to drag Ghana's defenders out of position, and Colombia are also dangerous from set pieces, so they have a few different ways to hurt Ghana. Ghana only won two corners in each of their three group stage matches. They're unlikely to see much of the ball on Friday, so Ghana to get Under 2.5 corners also looks like a solid play." Back this play by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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