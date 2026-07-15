Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 bonus bets for Argentina vs. England, 2026 World Cup Wednesday

Lionel Messi and Harry Kane will share the pitch on Wednesday for Argentina vs. England at 3 p.m. ET with a trip to the 2026 World Cup final at stake, perfect for claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Messi and Kane have both starred in the World Cup 2026, and based on the picks from the SportsLine team of experts, both could have a significant impact on Wednesday's result. SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green is backing Kane as an anytime goal-scorer, while SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer is backing Over 2.5 total goals scored as part Wednesday World Cup best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook.

SportsLine soccer expert Brad Thomas has locked in his best bet on the result, backing a draw after 90 minutes at +180 odds as part of his top soccer picks for England vs. Argentina betting at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Wednesday's top games:

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Wednesday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Argentina vs. England: Tie after 90 minutes (+180)

England vs. Argentina: Over 2.5 total goals (+138)

Harry Kane, England, anytime goalscorer: (+145)

Looking to back any of these picks at BetMGM Sportsbook? Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Argentina vs. England: Tie after 90 minutes (+180)

"This match feels like one where we'll be reaching for an energy drink by halftime," SportsLine soccer expert Brad Thomas said. "Argentina scored early against Switzerland and completely drained the life out of that match. England weren't much better, generating less than 0.5 expected goals over 90 minutes. Both teams are stronger defensively than the market gives them credit for, and neither side is likely to take unnecessary risks. This has all the makings of a tight, tactical battle that finishes 1-1. If either team trails late, they'll do everything possible to force extra time. The draw is the only way I can play this match." Back a Tie by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

England vs. Argentina: Over 2.5 total goals (+138)

"This is a game that everyone and their mother is screaming is going to be a low-scoring draw," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "The idea that both teams are going to be so petrified of making a mistake and conceding early is fueling the Under 2.5 goal market with the Under being heavily juiced. I completely understand that argument and feel as though it's valid, but it's not how I view this match. Both teams have been horrendous defensively over the knockout rounds. While there will be a fear to press, I believe that both teams will be able to unlock each other's defense and find goals. I love BTTS, but I like the Over 2.5!" Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Harry Kane, England, anytime goal scorer (+145)

"Kane drew a blank in England's last match, but he still has six goals in six games at this tournament," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "He's coming off a record-breaking season, which saw him score 61 goals and win the European Golden Shoe. Kane will relish the chance to take on Romero and Lisandro Martínez. The former is often caught out of position, while the latter is just too small to challenge Kane in the air. If he gets the right service, England's captain should find the back of the net in this game. He has 11 goals in his last 12 knockout stage matches at major tournaments." Back Kane by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more World Cup picks for Wednesday?

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