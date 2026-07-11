Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 bonus bets for Argentina-Switzerland, England-Norway, UFC 329

The stars will be out on Saturday in a variety of sports, with Lionel Messi, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland in 2026 World Cup action, and Conor McGregor making his UFC return at UFC 329 against Max Holloway, making Saturday an ideal chance to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. England vs. Norway kicks off the action at 5 p.m. ET, and SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer is backing one of those stars, picking Norway's Haaland as an anytime goalscorer as part of Saturday World Cup best bets at BetMGM.

In the nightcap, Argentina, led by Messi, takes on Switzerland at 9 p.m. ET. After Argentina's wild 3-2 comeback victory over Egypt in the Round of 16, SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green is parlaying Argentina to win + Over 1.5 total goals at +120 odds. For McGregor vs. Holloway on Paramount+ Saturday night, SportsLine MMA expert Josh Nagel is backing Holloway to defeat McGregor, who hasn't fought in five years. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Saturday's top games:

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Saturday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Erling Haaland, Norway, anytime goalscorer (+110)



Argentina to win + Over 1.5 total goals (+115)

Max Holloway to defeat Conor McGregor (-235)

Looking to back any of these picks at BetMGM Sportsbook? Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Erling Haaland, Norway, anytime goalscorer (+110)

"Norway have seen Erling Haaland score seven goals over the five matches," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "Norway have scored two more goals in all five of their matches. This is a team that is consistently playing the same way whether they pair up against Iraq or Brazil. They press as a unit, play extremely physical footy, and get the dang ball to Haaland. I see no reason for them to switch their tactics now." Back Erling Haaland by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Argentina to win + Over 1.5 total goals (+115)

"Lautaro Martínez and Julián Álvarez have struggled to make an impact at this tournament, so it will be down to Messi to lead his team to victory," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "He's really fired up right now, and he should add to his eight-goal haul in this game. It could be a tight game, as the Swiss have a never-say-die attitude and Argentina's defense is leaking goals, but Argentina should ultimately outscore their opponents." Back Argentina by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Max Holloway to defeat Conor McGregor (-235)

"The last time the Irishman stepped in the cage, he was stopped for the second time in six months by Dustin Poirier and suffered a leg injury in the process," SportsLine MMA expert Josh Nagel said. "Although, at McGregor's urging, the fight result was listed as a doctor's stoppage, he was seconds away from the fight getting stopped on damage. In short, Poirier had his number again, and the fight result was far from some sort of fluky injury-related stoppage that is now a somewhat widely held perception. Now 37 and five years removed from the cage, this is a terrible matchup against the high-volume Holloway, the former featherweight king who is still going strong at 34. Although Holloway has lost two of his past three bouts, we believe he still has some high-level performances ahead. This will be one of them." Back the Max Holloway by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

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