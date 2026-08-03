Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for Astros-Blue Jays, MLB betting on Monday

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. This offer depends on location. We've used SportsLine's team of experts and the SportsLine Projection Model to identify our MLB best bets on BetMGM Sportsbook today, which include picks from Rangers vs. Giants, Astros vs. Blue Jays and Rockies vs. Rays. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Saturday's top games:

Monday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Rangers vs. Giants: Texas +1.5 (-190)

Rockies vs. Rays: Tampa Bay first five innings (-150)

Astros vs. Blue Jays: Jeremy Pena Over 1.5 total bases (-105)

Combining the three picks into a Monday parlay at BetMGM Sportsbook would result in a payout of +396 (risk $100 to profit $396, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 18 of the MLB season on a sizzling 35-21 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Rangers vs. Giants: Texas +1.5 (-190)

The Rangers find themselves looking up at the Astros in the AL West after a 10-game stretch where Texas struggled and Houston dominated. Now they'll host the Giants for a three-game series in Texas that begins on Monday. San Francisco is fourth in the NL West and outside playoff contention, but Logan Webb generally gives them a chance to compete. He's been one of the NL's best over the last five years, but a 3.93 ERA is his highest since he was a rookie in 2020 and he has a 6.54 ERA over his last five starts. The model predicts that Texas covers as the underdog at home in 67% of simulations. Bet on Giants vs. Rangers by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Rockies vs. Rays: Tampa Bay first five innings (-150)

"Michael Lorenzen, 34, remains one of MLB's worst pitchers. At Coors Field, he's 1-4 with an 8.34 ERA in 10 starts. He ranks near the bottom in a slew of advanced metrics. On Monday he faces a frustrated Rays lineup that has scored 14 runs in its last eight games, including just three in a weekend series against the White Sox," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "Current Rays' batters own a 1.079 OPS against Lorenzen. Whether Ian Seymour (2 runs allowed in his last 10.2 innings, 0.91 WHIP over his last seven outings) starts or follows an opener, I like the Rays to lead after five." Back the Rays by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Astros vs. Blue Jays: Jeremy Pena Over 1.5 total bases (-105)

"Similar to his teammate Yordan Alvarez, Jeremy Pena has been otherworldly at Daikin Park this season. The Astros shortstop is hitting an incredible .376 at home and has reached 2+ total bases in all seven games in which he has taken at least three at-bats at home since the All-Star Break (Pena left the game on 7/18 after only two ABs)," SportsLine MLB expert Eric Cohen said. "Expect Houston's leadoff man to light up the box score yet again as his team now holds a 2.5 game lead in the American League West Division. " Bet on Blue Jays vs. Astros by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more MLB picks for Monday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Monday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the MLB, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

