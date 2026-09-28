The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The Week 3 NFL schedule concludes tonight with Eagles vs. Bears on Monday Night Football, but one key player will not be on the field for this contest. Caleb Williams (hamstring) is out, leading the SportsLine Projection Model to back Under 41.5 total points as part of its Bears vs. Eagles best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

Many of the top SportsLine experts have locked in picks on Bears vs. Eagles, including Adam Thompson, who is backing Philadelphia to cover as 4-point favorites. Prop Bet Guy Doug has locked in his favorite Eagles vs. Bears player prop betting pick for Monday Night Football best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-41 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Eagles vs. Bears MNF best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Eagles (-4) (-108)

Under 41.5 points (-110)

Dontayvion Wicks, Eagles, Over 39.5 receiving yards (-111)

Combining the three picks into a Bears vs. Eagles same-game parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +475 (risk $100 to profit $475, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Eagles (-4) (-108)

"I just can't quit the Eagles, 0-2 ATS so far," SportsLine expert Adam Thompson said. "But now they're facing a Bears defense that's bottom-10 vs. both the run and the pass so far. Chicago's run game has been effective because Caleb Williams was a passing threat. That won't be the case here, so the Eagles can exert some muscle inside. Philly's playcalling has been lacking, making games closer than they should be. But they can get Saquon Barkley going here, making Jalen Hurts more dangerous." Back the Eagles by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Under 41.5 points (-110)

Philadelphia's first two games this season came against teams that ranked in the bottom six in scoring defense last year, and the fact that the Eagles didn't break past 24 points in either game is troubling. The Eagles opened against the Titans and Commanders, and although Chicago's defense allowed 37 points to the Panthers in Week 1, it answered by allowing nine points and no touchdowns to the Vikings last week. Meanwhile, the Bears are without Caleb Williams (hamstring), so Chicago could struggle finding offense against the No. 6 scoring defense from last season. The model projects the Under to hit in 57% of simulations. Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Dontayvion Wicks, Eagles, Over 39.5 receiving yards (-111)

"Dontayvion Wicks is Over this line in both games for the Eagles, with 73 and 74 yards," SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "Easily the number two target for Jalen Hurts right now, the matchup Monday sets up perfectly for him. The Bears have run the third-highest rate of man coverage thus far — Wicks has been much more efficient against man in his career. The Bears secondary is also decimated by injuries and has shown they can be beat downfield. Dallas Goedert is out, Makai Lemon has yet to make a real impact, and the run game/offensive line looks out of sorts in the new offense." Back this player prop by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more Bears vs. Eagles picks for Monday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Monday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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