The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The Washington Commanders will host the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. SportsLine expert Mike Tierney expects the Bengals to roll again, backing Cincinnati to cover as 6-point favorites as part of his Bengals vs. Commanders best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine team of experts has also locked in favorite player prop betting picks, including Micah Roberts backing Stefon Diggs Over 4.5 total receptions. Megan Shoup has locked in a pick involving Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase for NFL best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on a 65-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Monday Night Football best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Bengals (-6)

Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals, Over 96.5 total receiving yards

Stefon Diggs, Commanders, Over 4.5 total receptions

Combining these three picks into a Monday Night Football same-game parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +525 (risk $100 to profit $525, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Bengals (-6)

"Don't look now, but the league MVP favorite is Joe Burrow," Mike Tierney said. "The Bengals QB is scalding, with 20 TD throws and a connection rate of 77.6 percent over a five-game span. The Commanders, 20th in points permitted in large part owing to a leaky pass defense that ranks one rung above the league bottom, seem ill-equipped to pour cold water on Burrow. The once-beleaguered Bengals' defense boasts a No. 10 ranking for points yielded, more than a field goal lower per game than Washington." Back the Bengals by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals, Over 96.5 total receiving yards

"The Washington defense has given up monster WR1 performances this season, including the following: Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 128 yards, Puka Nacua: 150 yards, CeeDee Lamb: 153 yards and Malik Nabers: 121 yards," Megan Shoup said. "And Ja'Marr Chase is on a heater himself, with receiving totals of 141, 155, and 231 receiving yards in the last three games. Chase has a 36% target share in the last three games. And this season, he has a 26% target share and 36% air yards share. I know this line is big, but it's not big enough based on usage and matchup." Back Chase by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Stefon Diggs, Commanders, Over 4.5 total receptions

"I've already established in my mind that Monday Night Football is going to be a high-scoring game, and in order for that to happen, Jayden Daniels is going to need his receivers performing strongly: Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams," Micah Roberts said. "Diggs is healthy this season with 36 receptions for 386 yards and six touchdowns. He's been targeted 59 times in eight games this year, and I got to believe that his short routes will be a feature that Daniels uses quite often in Monday Night's game. The bet is on Diggs over 4.5 receptions, with strong consideration also on over 48 yards for the game and a touchdown scored." Back Diggs by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more Bengals vs. Commanders picks for Monday Night Football?

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