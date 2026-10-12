The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Bills vs. Rams closes out NFL Week 5 on Monday Night Football. The SportsLine Projection Model expects a highly competitive contest, as it's backing the Bills to cover as 3.5-point underdogs in Bills vs. Rams best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. The Over/Under for total points scored in Bills vs. Rams is 55.5 points, up one from the opening line. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

Despite projecting the Bills to cover the spread, the model is backing Josh Allen Under 244.5 passing yards, and SportsLine expert Megan Shoup has locked in her top player prop betting pick for Rams vs. Bills NFL best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on a 55-44 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Bills vs. Rams best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Bills (+3.5)

Josh Allen, Bills, Under 244.5 passing yards

Keon Coleman, Bills, Over 19.5 yards longest reception

Combining the three picks into a Monday Night Football same-game parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +550 (risk $100 to profit $550, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Bills (+3.5)



The Bills have the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL this season at 31.8 points per game, and they are off to a 3-1 start with their only loss coming by three points to the Patriots, the defending AFC champions. The Bills went 12-5 last year with only three losses by more than three points, and their postseason loss also came by a field goal. The Rams are off to a 2-2 start and haven't looked as dominant as many expected them to be entering the season as the overwhelming Super Bowl favorites. The model projects the Bills to cover in 52% of simulations. Back the Bills by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Josh Allen, Bills, Under 244.5 passing yards

Josh Allen is undeniably one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but the Bills don't always need him throwing for huge totals to win. Allen is a dual-threat quarterback, and James Cook is one of the best running backs in the NFL. Cook led the NFL with 1,621 rushing yards last season, and he has 421 rushing yards through four weeks, averaging 105.3 rushing yards per game. Allen is averaging 235 passing yards over his last three games, and the Rams are second in the NFL in passing yards allowed at 145.5 yards per game this season. The model projects Allen for 195 passing yards on Monday. Back this player prop by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Keon Coleman, Bills, Over 19.5 yards longest reception

"Keon Coleman has gotten explosive plays the last three weeks with or without D.J. Moore in the lineup," SportsLine expert Megan Shoup said. "In a game that I think will be close and high-scoring, I like Josh Allen to take some intermediate to deep shots for Coleman. In the last three weeks, he has had long receptions of 22, 37, and 34 yards." Back this player prop by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more Bills vs. Rams picks for Monday Night Football?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Monday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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