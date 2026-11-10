The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The Minnesota Vikings will host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in the final game of the Week 9 NFL slate. In this matchup of top offense against top defense, the SportsLine Projection Model is siding with the defense, backing the Vikings to cover as 3.5-point underdogs as part of its Monday Night Football NFL best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings (calf) is inactive tonight. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine team of experts has started locking in top picks on the action as well, including two experts backing player prop betting picks. SportsLine player prop expert PropStarz has made a pick involving star receiver Justin Jefferson as part of Vikings vs. Bills best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on a 60-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Vikings vs. Bills best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Vikings (+3.5)

Khalil Shakir, Bills, Over 4.5 receptions

Justin Jefferson, Vikings, Over 75.5 receiving yards

Combining the three picks into a Monday Night Football same-game parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +400 (risk $100 to profit $400, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Vikings (+3.5)

The Vikings were the final undefeated team in the NFL before a 19-15 loss to the Lions last week. But the Vikings are 3-0 at home this season, and will host on Monday. They have the best scoring defense in the NFL (13.3 points per game allowed). The Bills have the NFL's No. 1 scoring offense, but they've only covered a 3-point spread on the road in one of three games this season. The model projects Josh Allen to be challenged by a stout Minnesota defense, leading to the Vikings covering in 53% of simulations. Back the Vikings by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Khalil Shakir, Bills, Over 4.5 receptions

"The slot receiver has functioned as a safety blanket for Josh Allen throughout his career, and this season is no different," Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "Shakir has been targeted on 15 of his 51 routes when Allen has been blitzed, catching 11 of those passes — his 0.29 target per route run leads the Bills. The Vikings blitz a ton — 69% almost double as much as any other team. And their two-high safety/zone heavy scheme is conducive to Shakir's route tree." Back Shakir by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Justin Jefferson, Vikings, Over 75.5 receiving yards

"Carson Wentz will be under center on MNF when the Bills take on the Vikings," SportsLine expert Alex Selesnick, AKA PropStarz, said. "This is good news for Justin Jefferson as the pair has shown very good chemistry. This is an excellent matchup in what should be a competitive game environment." Back Justin Jefferson by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more Vikings vs. Bills picks for Monday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Monday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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