The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. On Tuesday, the National League Division Series resumes in the 2026 MLB playoffs. For Dodgers vs. Braves and Brewers vs. Padres, the SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Braves to win as part of its MLB picks today. It's also targeting Over 7 total runs in Padres vs. Brewers as part of its Tuesday MLB best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. The Padres will start right-hander Nick Pivetta (3-2, 2.86 ERA), while the Brewers will counter with Dustin May (7-9, 4.70 ERA). Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine experts have already started securing their Week 5 NFL picks before lines move during the week, and SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has locked in a side on Monday Night Football's elite matchup of Bills vs. Rams as part of Week 5 NFL best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine's model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters the divisional round of the 2026 MLB playoffs on a 31-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $900 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Tuesday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Braves (-110) to defeat Dodgers

Brewers vs. Padres: Over 7 total runs

Rams (-2.5) to defeat Bills (Monday NFL)

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +551 (risk $100 to profit $551, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Braves (-110) to defeat Dodgers

Atlanta evened the series 1-1 with its 3-2 win in Los Angeles in Game 2, and the Braves have been one of the only teams to consistently defeat the Dodgers this season. The Braves went 5-1 against the Dodgers during the regular season, including 3-0 in Atlanta, where they will play Game 3 after two games in Los Angeles. The Braves had 52 home wins (only two teams had more). Chris Sale starts for Atlanta, and he tossed a five-hitter with 11 strikeouts and no walks against the Dodgers in a 1-0 win in Atlanta in August. Sale had a 1.66 ERA in 14 home starts this season, leading the model to project the Braves to win in 52% of simulations. Back the Braves by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Brewers vs. Padres: Over 7 total runs



The Brewers had the No. 2 scoring offense in baseball during the regular season, and on Tuesday, they face a pitcher who hasn't thrown much this season. Padres starter Nick Pivetta was limited to 34⅔ innings and missed five months before a September return due to an elbow injury. The Brewers are starting Dustin May, who has a 4.76 ERA in five September games. Nine of May's last 10 games had a total of at least seven runs, and the model projects the Over to hit in 53.2% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Rams (-2.5) to defeat Bills (Monday)

"This is an awesome Monday night matchup that many believed before the season could be a Super Bowl preview, but through four weeks, it's the Rams that look more like a title team, ranking sixth in yards per play on offense and second on defense," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "However, Matthew Stafford has struggled with interceptions. The Bills defense hasn't been impressive, getting lit up by a struggling Patriots attack last week, and the team lost key players on both sides of the ball in that loss. I have a notable gap in quality between the Rams and Bills, so I think this should be on the other side of 3 and maybe even pushed to Rams -4." Back the Rams by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more MLB, NFL picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming when placing wagers, and BetMGM Sportsbook offers ways to help with this, such as a live chat feature, gaming limits and timeout options. The sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines such as 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.