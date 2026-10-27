The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. This offer depends on location. The 2026 World Series continues on Tuesday after a 10-1 Brewers win in Game 3 on Monday. SportsLine expert Micah Roberts is backing the Brewers to close the series tonight, picking Milwaukee to win as part of his Tuesday World Series best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

Tuesday also features a top Eastern Conference NBA matchup with the New York Knicks hosting the Detroit Pistons, and the SportsLine Projection Model is backing Under 218.5 total points scored for Tuesday NBA best bets at BetMGM. Also, it's never too early to lock in NFL bets, and SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White is picking the Ravens to cover as 3.5-point underdogs against the Bills on Sunday as part of Week 9 NFL best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 2 of the 2026-27 season on a 26-10 (72%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Tuesday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Brewers (-125) to win vs. Rays

Pistons vs. Knicks: Under 218.5 total points

Ravens (+3.5) vs. Bills on Sunday

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +650 (risk $100 to profit $650, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Brewers (-125) to win vs. Rays

"One team has everything going right, and they're laughing, partying, and bringing in an eventual World Series Championship. The other team, the Rays, is playing like their grandmother just died," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "The Rays had to sit through Game 3 being 10 runs down for the most grueling hour and a half and exposure of their baseball life. How do you come back from that? I'm sure we're going to get more than one run from the Rays tomorrow, but if the Brewers keep doing what they're doing, they're going to win." Back the Brewers by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Pistons vs. Knicks: Under 218.5 total points

Championship hangovers are real —just look at the Knicks' start. New York is 0-3 and ranks last in the NBA in scoring (101.7 points per game) and 29th of 30 teams in overall shooting percentage (40.8%) and 2-point shooting percentage (46.8%). Tonight's matchup won't be any easier, with the Pistons ranking fifth in scoring defense, allowing 105.7 ppg this season, after having the No. 3 scoring defense last year (109.6 ppg allowed). Even when the Knicks' offense wasn't struggling last year, Knicks vs. Pistons went Under this total in two of three games, and the Under is 3-0 in New York games this year. The model projects the Under to hit in 58.2% of simulations. Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Ravens (+3.5) vs. Bills on Sunday

"The Bills come into this one with rest advantage off their bye, but their defense figures to be tested by the return of Lamar Jackson," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "The Bills have surrendered 29+ points to every team but the winless Chargers, and I struggle to see how they get stops against Jackson and Derrick Henry. The Bills' last three games were decided by three points, and against another contender, I would expect this to be a back-and-forth game where one team wins by three or four points. With the opportunity to get the hook here when the lookahead line was Bills -3, I've got to hop on the Ravens while I can." Back the Ravens by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more World Series, NBA, NFL picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, NBA, World Series, college football, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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