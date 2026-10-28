The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. This offer depends on location. The Milwaukee Brewers were three outs away from sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays to win the 2026 World Series on Tuesday, but the Rays responded with two runs in the bottom of the 12th inning to force a Game 5 on Wednesday. Many of SportsLine's top experts have weighed in on Brewers vs. Rays Game 5, including Angelo Magliocca, who is backing the Brewers to close the series and win as part of his Wednesday World Series best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

Wednesday also features LeBron James' Philadelphia 76ers taking on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET, and the SportsLine Projection Model is backing the 76ers to cover as 5.5-point favorites as part of Wednesday NBA best bets at BetMGM. Also, SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has started locking in his Week 8 NFL picks, including a pick on Bears vs. Seahawks on Monday Night Football for NFL best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 2 of the 2026-27 season on a 26-10 (72%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Wednesday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Brewers (-155) to defeat Rays

76ers (-5.5) vs. Pacers

Seahawks (-3) vs. Bears on Monday Night Football

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +493 (risk $100 to profit $493, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Brewers (-155) to defeat Rays

"Tuesday was just the second time the Brewers lost this postseason," SportsLine MLB expert Angelo Magliocca said. "Jacob Misiorowski starts for Milwaukee in Game 5, but the question is, will Drew Rasmussen start on short rest? Nick Martinez pitched in Game 4, so he's likely out, but Kevin Cash would not confirm a starter. Regardless, the offense for Milwaukee was unlucky on many occasions in Game 4, while it seemed like the Rays got every break to go their way and still nearly lost. The Brewers also made two errors, were held without a multi-run inning, and hit 20 balls hard yet 14 of them were outs. I'll bet on more of those balls falling for hits in Game 5, and the Brewers win behind a strong performance from their ace." Back the Brewers by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

76ers (-5.5) vs. Pacers

LeBron James and Jaylen Brown are the big-name newcomers in Philadelphia, but it's clear after four games that this is still Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey's team. Maxey leads the 76ers in scoring at 28.8 points per game and Embiid is averaging 21.7 points and 9.7 rebounds in the team's 3-1 start. James and Brown have fit in well also, and the 76ers have the No. 6 scoring defense at 107 points per game allowed this season. Philadelphia is 1-0 on the road this season, defeating the defending champion Knicks on Opening Night. Meanwhile, the Pacers are 2-2 overall and 0-1 at home through the first week of the season. The model projects the 76ers to cover in 55% of simulations. Back the 76ers by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Seahawks (-3) vs. Bears on Monday Night Football

"The Seahawks offense got back on track against the Chiefs by turning the ball over only once," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "Now they'll get to face a Bears defense allowing a league-worst 6.3 yards per play. That means we should expect another strong performance from Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and it'll be on the Bears offense to keep up. But they'll be on the road against the best defense in the league. The Seahawks lead the league with just 4.4 net yards per pass attempt, giving up no more than 176 net passing yards in a single game. Their rush defense is second in yards per attempt, and NFL leading rusher Kenneth Walker managed just 2.6 yards per carry on Sunday night. This line should be closer to Seahawks -6." Back the Seahawks by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more World Series, NBA, NFL picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, NBA, World Series, college football, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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