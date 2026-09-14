The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The final game of the NFL Week 1 schedule takes place tonight with Chiefs vs. Broncos on Monday Night Football, perfect for claiming your BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS. With Patrick Mahomes back and healthy, it's sure to be a popular online sports betting contest. According to the latest NFL odds at BetMGM Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by 2.5 points at home. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model and SportsLine team of experts have locked in picks from Broncos vs. Chiefs, including Brady Kannon taking the Chiefs to cover as 2.5-point favorites as part of Monday NFL best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. The model is backing Under 43.5 total points and Brad Thomas has locked in his favorite player prop betting pick for Monday Night Football best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2026 NFL season on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Chiefs vs. Broncos best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Chiefs (-2.5) (-110)

Under 43.5 total points (-110)

Rashee Rice, Chiefs, Over 5.5 total receptions (+105)

Combining the three picks into a Monday same-game parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +525 (risk $100 to profit $525, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Chiefs (-2.5)

"KC is favored in this game and it's already up to 3 in many spots, yet the masses are playing the dog," SportsLine expert Brady Kannon said. "Everything is telling me Chiefs at home, laying less than a field goal, is still nearly an auto play. This is triple revenge for the Chiefs, who have now fallen to Denver in each of their last three meetings. Give me Kansas City to win by three or more." Back the Chiefs by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Under 43.5 total points

Both the Broncos and Chiefs have high-profile offensive stars, but each team's defensive units have been among the league's best in recent seasons. Denver ranked fourth in scoring defense at 18.5 points per game allowed and Kansas City ranked fifth at 19.3 ppg allowed. Their two matchups last season averaged 37 total points, and none of their last six head-to-head contests totaled Over 43.5 points. The Chiefs have early-season questions offensively with Patrick Mahomes' health, Travis Kelce's age and Rashee Rice's offseason, and the Broncos were barely an above-average offense last year, ranking 14th at 23.6 ppg. The model projects the Under to hit in 63% of simulations. Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Rashee Rice, Chiefs, Over 5.5 total receptions

"Rice is Patrick Mahomes' safety blanket, and 5.5 receptions feels low for the role he owns in this offense," SportsLine expert Brad Thomas said. "Rice finished 2025 with a 28.7% target share and was targeted on more than 30% of his routes. He recorded at least six receptions in six of eight games last season and in eight of his last 11 full games dating back to 2024. With an aDOT of under 4, he's clearly a great option underneath and a chain mover." Back Rice by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more Chiefs vs. Broncos picks for Monday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Monday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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