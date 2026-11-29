The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The Sunday Week 12 NFL schedule continues with Browns vs. Raiders on Sunday Night Football. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine team of experts has locked in top picks on the entire Week 12 NFL slate, including Adam Thompson, who is backing the Browns to cover on Sunday Night Football as 4.5-point favorites against the Raiders as part of Sunday NFL best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine's model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, seeking the best values for the spread, money line and over/under at betting sites.

Sunday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Browns (-4.5) vs. Raiders

Combining these two picks into a Sunday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +265 (risk $100 to profit $265, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Browns (-4.5) vs. Raiders

"Raiders rookie QB Fernando Mendoza has faced the Patriots, Seahawks and Broncos defenses; not an easy matchup yet," Adam Thompson said. "He won't get one here either with the Browns, who rank sixth vs. the pass. Vegas can't run the ball or stop the run, and that is going to continue being an issue. Cleveland is 4-0 at home and is 1-0 ATS as a favorite. Deshaun Watson is 6-0 when he guides the Browns offense to at least 13 points, though he's yet to win a game by more than four points. Seven of the last eight Raiders opponents have tallied at least 30." Back the Browns by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

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You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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