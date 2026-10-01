The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Aaron Rodgers takes the field on Thursday Night Football for Steelers vs. Browns in Cleveland for anyone targeting the best sportsbook promos. These two franchises have been known more for their defenses than offense over recent seasons, and the SportsLine Projection Model expects that to show itself on Thursday Night Football, backing Under 38.5 total points as part of Steelers vs. Browns best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. The Steelers will be without running back Rico Dowdle, who's been ruled out with a toe injury. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine team of experts has also locked in top picks from Browns vs. Steelers, including R.J. White backing Pittsburgh to cover as 2.5-point favorites, and expert Brad Thomas has locked in his favorite prop betting pick for Thursday Night Football best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on a 54-43 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Steelers vs. Browns best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Steelers (-2.5)

Under 38.5 total points

Roman Wilson, Steelers, Over 18.5 receiving yards

Combining the three picks into a Thursday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +475 (risk $100 to profit $475, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Steelers (-2.5)

"These two teams are 2-1, a surprise to many, including myself," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "The Steelers made changes to their offensive line prior to last week and responded with their best offensive performance by far, and I'm counting on that upgrade to help neutralize the Browns' quality defensive front. On the other side, I still don't trust the Browns offense at all after throwing for just 127 net passing yards at home against a questionable Panthers defense. This is a serious upgrade in opposing defense, and I don't have confidence in the Browns backdooring a cover. I also like fading the inexperienced head coach on a short week." Back the Steelers by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Under 38.5 total points

Both of their head-to-head matchups last season, each quarterbacked by Rodgers, went Under this total, and three of their last five head-to-head games have gone Under this total. The Steelers had one of the worst offenses in the NFL through two weeks, averaging 11.5 points per game, before scoring 30 points against a Bengals defense that has been one of the league's worst units in recent seasons. The Browns scored 21 points against Carolina, but the Panthers also allowed 59 points in their season opener against Chicago. Neither Deshaun Watson nor Rodgers, at age 42, brings much offensive excitement, and the model expects a lower-scoring contest, like these two had twice last year. The model projects the Under to hit in 56% of simulations. Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Roman Wilson, Steelers, Over 18.5 receiving yards

"I like Wilson to go over 18.5 receiving yards, even with a 31% chance of rain," SportsLine expert Brad Thomas said. "He has seen six targets in each of his three games, finishing with 26, 28 and 60 receiving yards. Wilson has 274 air yards on only 18 targets, giving him a 15.2-yard aDOT. His 31% share of Pittsburgh's air yards is also only slightly behind DK Metcalf at 36%. Cleveland has already allowed 10 pass plays of 20-plus yards and owns a 9.0% explosive pass rate allowed, 18th in the NFL. If this game stays in a neutral script, Wilson should continue to get opportunities downfield. At only 18.5 yards, he does not need much more than one chunk play or a couple of catches to cash this." Back this player prop by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more Steelers vs. Browns picks for Thursday Night Football?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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