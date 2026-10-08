The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The Week 5 NFL schedule kicks off with one of the most popular teams in all of sports: the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. SportsLine expert Thomas Casale is backing the Cowboys to cover as 9-point favorites. Our model including Over 49 total points for Cowboys vs. Buccaneers as part of its Buccaneers vs. Cowboys best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

For Thursday Night Football player prop betting, expert Prop Bet Guy Doug has locked in his top pick for Dallas vs. Tampa Bay NFL betting at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on a 55-44 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Cowboys (-9)

Over 49 total points

Chris Godwin, Buccaneers, Over 3.5 total receptions

Combining the three picks into a Thursday Night Football same-game parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +550 (risk $100 to profit $550, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Cowboys (-9)

"The Bucs are the type of team Dallas typically rolls at home," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "The Cowboys have played well since Week 1, and while the defense is still a concern, the Bucs aren't built to exploit it right now. Undrafted free agent Jalon Daniels struggled in his NFL debut against the Packers as expected, and the Bucs were held to 4.5 yards per play. It's not Daniels' fault, he has no business starting in the NFL right now. If the Cowboys put up 27 on Thursday, they should cover this number comfortably at home." Back the Cowboys by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Over 49 total points



The Over went 12-4-1 in Cowboys games last season, and it is off to a 4-0 start this season with Dallas once again playing in high-scoring games weekly. Dallas ranks second in scoring offense (30.5 points per game) and 28th in scoring defense (28 ppg allowed) for a 58.5 total points average. The Cowboys are coming off a 34-30 win over the Texans, and Dallas has both scored and allowed at least 30 points in back-to-back games. Tampa Bay remains without Baker Mayfield, but the Bucs still had 275 yards of total offense last week, which isn't far from their season average of 278.3 yards per game. The Over hits in 67% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Chris Godwin, Buccaneers, Over 3.5 total receptions

"Chris Godwin played a big part in rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels' debut," SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "Godwin reeled in six catches on seven targets (26% target rate), on a very QB-friendly 2.3 average depth of target. He lined up in the slot for 70% of his routes, saw two designed screens, and had a 24% first-read rate (all per Fantasy Points Data). Against the Cowboys, the Bucs will likely be in position where they'll be throwing. Godwin will avoid the Joey Porter Jr. matchup lining up inside, and the Cowboys have allowed the seventh most catches out of the slot as is. He might not break 25 yards, but I'm expecting another high-volume game for the veteran." Back Godwin by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

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