The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Game 2 of the Wild Card Round of the 2026 MLB playoffs takes place today, meaning teams that won yesterday are fighting to advance, and the losers are looking to force a winner-take-all Game 3. This is sure to create high drama throughout Wednesday's postseason action, and the SportsLine Projection Model has included Over 6.5 total runs scored in Yankees vs. Red Sox as part of Wednesday's MLB best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. In another Wednesday night MLB contest, expert Adam Thompson has locked in a pick on Cubs vs. Padres for MLB betting. According to the latest Cubs vs. Padres odds, San Diego is a -135 money line favorite (risk $135 to win $100) to beat Chicago. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

We move one day closer to Week 4 of the NFL season, and SportsLine expert R.J. White isn't wasting any time locking in his top NFL picks. He's backed a side for Broncos vs. 49ers as part of NFL best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters the 2026 MLB playoffs on a 31-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $900 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Wednesday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Red Sox vs. Yankees: Over 6.5 total runs (-120)

Padres (-135) to defeat Cubs (-135)

Broncos (+3) vs. 49ers (-130) on Sunday

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +464 (risk $100 to profit $464, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Red Sox vs. Yankees: Over 6.5 total runs (-120)

The Yankees shut out the Red Sox in Game 1, but they also threw the overwhelming favorite to win the American League Cy Young, Cam Schlittler. So Boston could find better success against Max Fried, who allowed four runs in 6⅔ innings against the Rays on Sept. 22 in his last start. Meanwhile, the Yankees showcased why they had a top-10 scoring offense in Game 1, scoring nine runs on 12 hits, led by the two home runs, including a grand slam, by Ben Rice. The Red Sox are starting Sonny Gray, who allowed three runs, including two home runs, in 6⅓ innings in his one start at Yankee Stadium this year. The model projects the Over to hit in 61.7% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Padres (-135) to defeat Cubs

"People expect a bounceback game from a Cubs offense that led MLB in scoring all season, only to get blanked in Game 1 here," SportsLine expert Adam Thompson said. "But now they face Nick Pivetta, who has a 1.42 ERA over his last seven starts. The Padres bullpen, which ranked fifth in 2026, is rested. The San Diego offense, meanwhile, is the hottest in the game and can get to Kevin Gausman, who has a 5.40 ERA outside of Wrigley. It's now tallied four-plus runs in 11 of 12 games and 10-9-8 in the last three." Back the Padres by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Broncos (+3) vs. 49ers (-130) on Sunday

"The Broncos offense followed a familiar pattern on Sunday, seemingly relearning how to play football in the first half before rallying back for the win," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "I would typically love to fade a team like that the following week on the road, but this 49ers team is so decimated that I see catching 3 as a value for a playoff-caliber team with Denver. Nick Bosa's absence could be felt last week with the Cardinals moving the ball consistently, and the 49ers have a number of injuries on offense to worry about as well, including to Mike Evans and Trent Williams. If the Broncos are an above-average team — and I think they are — this line makes little sense with the 49ers so beat up." Back the Broncos by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more MLB, NFL picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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