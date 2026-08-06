Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for Cardinals-Panthers, 2026 NFL Hall of Fame Game

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. This offer depends on location. We've used SportsLine's team of experts and the SportsLine Projection Model to identify our NFL and MLB best bets on BetMGM Sportsbook on Thursday, which include NFL picks from Cardinals vs. Panthers in the 2026 NFL Hall of Fame Game, along with MLB picks from Phillies vs. Nationals and Braves vs. Marlins. The Panthers are favored by 1.5 points against the Cardinals, according to the latest NFL odds at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Thursday's top games:

Thursday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Panthers vs. Cardinals: Arizona money line (+100)

Phillies vs. Nationals: Philadelphia -1.5 (-160)

Braves vs. Marlins: Atlanta money line (-150)

Combining the three picks into a Thursday parlay at BetMGM Sportsbook would result in a payout of +441 (risk $100 to profit $441, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 20 of the MLB season on a sizzling 42-29 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Panthers vs. Cardinals: Arizona money line (+100)

"Football is finally back ... sort of. The Hall of Fame Game brings Mike LaFleur's head coaching debut for Arizona, and he's up against a guy who has not treated preseason games as important in his two years in Carolina," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "The Panthers scored two TDs and 23 total points in three preseason games last year, and UDFA Haynes King will see most of the action here. Even though he's generated buzz, I'll take the pairing of Carson Beck (a more talented rookie) and Kedon Slovis, who has done well in preseason work in the past. We might get an additional edge with LaFleur pressing for a win here on national TV in his debut knowing the uphill struggle he'll face once the season starts." Bet on the Cardinals by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Phillies vs. Nationals: Philadelphia -1.5 (-160)

"This is seemingly one of the biggest pitching mismatches we can see in Major League Baseball," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "Cristopher Sanchez is 9-1 at Citizens Bank Park with a 1.28 ERA. Miles Mikolas is 0-5 on the road with an ERA north of 5. The Phillies have won 6 of Sanchez's last 7 starts, all by more than one run. With the Nationals missing their top hitter, James Wood, due to injury, I think they get crushed on Thursday evening in Philly." Back the Phillies by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Braves vs. Marlins: Atlanta money line (-150)

The Braves are aiming for a three-game sweep on Thursday after extending their winning streak to a season-high seven games with a 4-1 win on Wednesday. They are 7-2 against Miami this season, and they already have swept four series this year. Thursday's starting pitcher for Atlanta, Martin Perez, took a no-hitter into the seventh inning of his last start against Washington and wound up allowing just one hit across seven scoreless frames. SportsLine's model has Atlanta winning in 65% of simulations on Thursday. Bet on Marlins vs. Braves by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more MLB and NFL picks for Thursday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

