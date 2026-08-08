Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for Cardinals-Rockies, UFC Fight Night on Saturday

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. This offer depends on location. We've used SportsLine's team of experts to identify our MLB best bets and UFC best bets on BetMGM Sportsbook on Saturday, which include MLB picks from Cardinals vs. Rockies and two UFC picks from UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs. Salkilld in Las Vegas. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Saturday's top games:

Saturday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Cardinals vs. Rockies: St. Louis money line (-148)

UFC: Quillan Salkilld to beat Mateusz Gamrot (-144)

UFC: Diyar Nurghozay to beat Bruno Lopes (-165)

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay at BetMGM Sportsbook would result in a payout of +347 (risk $100 to profit $347, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 20 of the MLB season on a sizzling 42-29 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Cardinals vs. Rockies: St. Louis money line (-148)

"The Cardinals can't be messing around at this point, and they cashed for us Saturday," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "This also might be the pitching "trap spot" of the season, but I also thought the Red Sox might be in one Friday and couldn't have been more wrong. Colorado's Kyle Freeland (3-10, 6.81 ERA) threw a first-ever complete game last time out at Coors Field with a career-high 115 pitches. This is metaphorically the QB who was prom king but now bags groceries -- nowhere to go but down. Did I mention Freeland is quite possibly the worst starting pitcher in the majors away: 0-7 with an 8.29 ERA." This money line has dropped from -160 to -148 on Saturday. Bet on the Cardinals by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

UFC Fight Night: Salkilld to beat Gamrot (-144)

"This is a big step up, but Salkilld looks like the real deal. Gamrot is a serious wrestler/grappler, but Salkilld looks like he can match him in that area," SportsLine UFC expert Kyle Marley said. "I also give Salkilld the striking edge in this matchup. This should be a fun fight, but give me the up-and-comer to get the win and put himself in title contention." Back Salkilld by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

UFC Fight Night: Nurgozhay to beat Lopes (-165)

"Nurghozay is a dangerous striker with heavy hands and thudding power in his kicks, but his grappling defense is his biggest weakness," SportsLine UFC expert Daniel Vithlani said. "Lopes has the Ju-Jitsu skill to threaten Nurghozay with submissions, but I'm not sure he can get the fight to the ground. Lopes is coming off consecutive knockout losses, so I don't see his durability holding up if he's forced to strike with Nurghozay. I like Nurghozay to win this fight by knockout with a crushing body kick." Bet on the UFC by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more MLB and UFC picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

