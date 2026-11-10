The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Tuesday features a six-game NBA slate, including Celtics vs. 76ers for the first time since Boston traded five-time All-Star Jaylen Brown to Philadelphia. This star-filled matchup of LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jayson Tatum, George and Brown will make for a popular Tuesday sports betting option, and the SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Celtics to win on the road as part of its Tuesday NBA best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. According to the latest 76ers vs. Celtics odds, Boston is favored by 1.5 points on the road. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine experts have locked in best bets for both tonight and the NFL Week 10 schedule ahead, including Thomas Casale making a pick on tonight's top 25 clash of No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 19 Texas Tech, backing Illinois to cover as 1.5-point favorites. SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has locked in a pick on Commanders vs. Giants on Thursday Night Football as part of NFL best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 4 of the 2026-27 season on a 28-12 (70%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Tuesday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Celtics (-115) to defeat 76ers

Illinois (-1.5) vs. Texas Tech

Commanders (+1.5) vs. Giants on TNF

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +593 (risk $100 to profit $593, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Celtics (-115) to defeat 76ers

There are personal motivations on both sides, with Jaylen Brown looking to show the Celtics what they lost, and Paul George showing the 76ers what they traded away. Plus Jayson Tatum looking to prove he can be the unquestioned top option on a championship-caliber team. 76ers and Celtics meet for the first time tonight, and the Celtics are 2-0 over their current four-game road trip and enter at 8-2 this season. The 76ers are off to a strong start at 9-2, but they come off a tough road trip that featured a loss and two six-point victories. Boston has the No. 4 scoring defense in the NBA, allowing 104.3 ppg, holding teams to 42.3% shooting from the field, which ranks second. The model projects the Celtics to win in 60% of simulations. Back the Celtics by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Illinois (-1.5) vs. Texas Tech

"The Illini are my top-rated team early in the season, with four starters back from last year's Final Four squad alongside talented newcomers," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "Texas Tech is always a tough place to play. However, the Red Raiders aren't very deep right now. They rely mainly on six players as they wait for a couple of guys to return from injury. I think Illinois is too deep and too good right now to be laying just 1.5 in this matchup. I'll back the Illini at this short number to take care of business on the road." Back Illinois by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Commanders (+1.5) vs. Giants on TNF

"The Giants are in the driver's seat in the NFC East after beating the Eagles, but it was a relatively unimpressive win against a decimated rival," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "The Commanders hung tough with the Rams for three quarters and played well on both sides of the ball despite key injuries, particularly at WR and DL. With the Giants' rushing attack flopping last week, I'm going to back the 'dog with the much better QB in this matchup in Jayden Daniels, who has yet to throw an interception this year. J.J. McCarthy started to turn back into a pumpkin against the Eagles, taking five sacks while throwing just 19 passes, and if his injury keeps him out Thursday, Jameis Winston is a turnover machine." Back the Commanders by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NBA, college basketball, NFL picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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