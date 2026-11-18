The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The Players Era 8 tournament continues on Wednesday from Las Vegas, bringing many of the nation's top programs to one location. It's Kansas vs. West Virginia in a semifinal matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET. SportsLine expert Matt Severance is backing West Virginia to keep the score close and cover as 8.5-point underdogs as part of his Wednesday college basketball best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

Wednesday also features a jam-packed NBA slate, and the SportsLine Projection Model sees strong value in the Celtics cover as 2.5-point favorites in Denver against the Nuggets in a potential NBA Finals preview as part of NBA best bets, and SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has already started locking in his top NFL picks from Sunday's Week 11 NFL slate, including one on Cowboys vs. Titans for NFL best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 5 of the 2026-27 season on a 30-13 (70%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Wednesday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

West Virginia (+8.5) vs. Kansas

Celtics (-2.5) vs. Nuggets

Titans team total: Over 22.5 points vs. Cowboys on Sunday

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +531 (risk $100 to profit $531, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

West Virginia (+8.5) vs. Kansas

"Kansas made me look like an idiot last night from Las Vegas in just obliterating UNLV by 25 points," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "That happens when you start 14-for-15 from the field or some nonsense similar that KU did. However, freshman superstar Tyran Stokes, the country's top recruit, left with a possible serious knee injury in the second half. I sure hope that's not serious, but I struggle to see Bill Self let him play tonight even if it's mostly nothing. West Virginia has looked quite good and took out Auburn by six last night in Vegas." Back West Virginia by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Celtics (-2.5) vs. Nuggets

Many questioned Boston's decision to trade Jaylen Brown to the 76ers this offseason, but part of the package the Celtics received back included Paul George, and the nine-time All-Star is off to a strong start, averaging 20.8 ppg. He and Jayson Tatum have helped lead the Celtics to an 11-3 start, which includes 11-2 since their season-opening loss to the Pistons. Meanwhile, the Nuggets are just 7-5 overall, including 2-3 at home. Denver has lost three of its last four home games. Boston has the NBA's No. 1 scoring defense, allowing 103.3 ppg this season, and the model projects the Celtics to cover in 68% of simulations. Back the Celtics by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Titans team total: Over 22.5 points vs. Cowboys on Sunday

"The Titans offense has started to hit its stride in recent weeks, scoring nine offensive touchdowns in its last three games after managing just seven in its first six games," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "That's despite tough matchups against the Browns and Jaguars on the schedule in that recent stretch. The only time the Cowboys have given up less than 23 points since Week 2 was against a beat-up Eagles offense that still managed three TDs in its first five drives before stalling out in the second half. Even the Cardinals lit up the Cowboys in one half of football a few weeks ago. With the Titans offense playing well, it's reasonable to expect them to get to at least 24 points in this matchup." Back this prop bet by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NBA, college basketball, NFL picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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