The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The Sunday Week 10 NFL schedule includes Chiefs vs. Falcons and 49ers vs. Cowboys during the day before Steelers vs. Bengals in a matchup of first-place teams in the AFC North. The SportsLine Projection Model and team of experts have locked in top NFL picks from each of these three games, including the model backing Over 55.5 total points in Cowboys vs. 49ers as part of its Sunday NFL best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine expert R.J. White is backing the Chiefs to cover as 3-point favorites against the Falcons, and expert Adam Thompson has locked in a pick on a Sunday Night Football matchup of Steelers vs. Bengals as part of Sunday NFL best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, seeking the best values for the spread, money line and over/under at betting sites.

NFL best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Chiefs (-3) vs. Falcons

49ers vs. Cowboys: Over 55.5 total points scored

Steelers (+3.5) vs. Bengals

Combining the three picks into a Sunday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +594 (risk $100 to profit $594, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Chiefs (-3) vs. Falcons

"The Falcons looked unstoppable upon Michael Penix's return, but since those first two games they've largely flopped," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "The defense couldn't stop the run with Tyler Huntley at QB in one game and the weather wiping out all passing in the other, and it couldn't stop the pass in its other three games over the last five weeks. The Chiefs defense is third in scoring and sixth in yards per rush, so it can put this game in Penix's hands on defense and Kenneth Walker's hands on offense in order to get a lead and keep it. My ratings say this line should be Chiefs -6." Back the Chiefs by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Cowboys vs. 49ers: Over 55.5 points

The Over is 6-3 in Cowboys games this season, including 2-1 over their last three games. The one recent miss was a 27-23 win over the Colts last week that finished just Under 51.5 total points. It's a pretty simple reason why Dallas games consistently go Over – great offense and poor defense. The Cowboys are sixth in scoring offense (27.3 ppg) but 25th in scoring defense (26.2 ppg allowed). Over the last two weeks, they allowed 33 points to the Cardinals and 23 points to the Colts, two teams likely to finish near the very bottom of the NFL. Meanwhile, Brock Purdy is playing MVP-caliber football for a 49ers offense that ranks third in scoring (29.4 ppg). He has some reinforcements with Deebo Samuel back from injury and Keenan Allen added at the trade deadline. The model projects the Over to hit in 64% of simulations. Back the Over in Cowboys vs. 49ers by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Steelers (+3.5) vs. Bengals

"The Bengals have scored over 30 points in four straight games, and won them all. In that span, they've faced some of the worst defenses in football," SportsLine expert Adam Thompson said. "The Steelers have allowed 35 points in the last three weeks combined. Mike McCarthy has figured out how to win with this Steelers roster, including a Week 3 win over Cincy. Look for the Steelers to drain the clock, keep it close and, win or lose, keep it close." Back the Steelers by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NFL picks for Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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