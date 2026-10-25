The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. This offer depends on location. The Sunday Week 7 NFL schedule continues with Chiefs vs. Seahawks on Sunday Night Football. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model sees value from Sunday Night Football, backing Over 42.5 points in Seahawks vs. Chiefs. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine's model simulates every game 10,000 times. Anybody following its picks on NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Sunday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Chiefs vs. Seahawks: Over 42.5 total points

Combining the three picks into a Sunday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +621 (risk $100 to profit $621, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Chiefs vs. Seahawks: Over 42.5 total points

Patrick Mahomes on primetime always means there could be some tricks up the Chiefs' sleeve. And now with Kenneth Walker making his return to Seattle after the Seahawks let him leave after winning the Super Bowl MVP, Kansas City could be motivated for offensive fireworks. Walker has been unstoppable this season, leading the NFL at 133 rushing yards per game to fuel the Chiefs to the NFL's No. 5 offense at 28 points per game. Meanwhile, Seattle's defense hasn't been as dominant this year, allowing 20.3 points per game, which is seventh, compared to 17.2 ppg last year, which was No. 1. Seattle has scored at least 29 points in four of its last five games. The model projects the Over to hit in 57% of simulations. Bet on the NFL by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NFL picks for Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, NBA, World Series, college football, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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