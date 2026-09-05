The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The Saturday Week 1 college football schedule includes Lane Kiffin making his LSU debut, but SportsLine expert Micah Roberts doesn't expect LSU to steamroll Clemson. Roberts is backing Clemson to cover as 10.5-point underdogs as part of his Saturday college football best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Emory Hunt has also weighed in on the Saturday slate, locking in college football picks for Michigan vs. Western Michigan. The SportsLine Projection Model sees strong value in taking Under 59.5 total points in Florida vs. Florida Atlantic for Saturday college football best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Saturday's top games:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Saturday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Florida vs. Florida Atlantic: Under 59.5 total points scored

Western Michigan (+27.5) vs. Michigan

Clemson (+10) vs. LSU

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay betting at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +590 (risk $100 to profit $590, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Florida vs. Florida Atlantic: Under 59.5 total points scored

Anyone claiming sportsbook promos should know Florida returns five defensive starters, including Myles Graham, who led the team in tackles. Florida's offense struggled throughout last season, ranking 118th in scoring at 18.5 points per game, and Gators games averaged 44.7 total points per game. Only two of their 12 games last year went Over this total. Also, the Under was 4-2 in games where Florida Atlantic was the road underdog last season, which is the case on Saturday. Florida Atlantic returns six defensive starters. The model projects the Under to hit in 65.8% of simulations. Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Western Michigan (+27.5) vs. Michigan

"Western Michigan looks to be favorites in the MAC this season and has one of the best RBs in the country with Jalen Buckley," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt said. "Pairing him with QB Broc Lowry, who was second in rushing last season, and the Broncos have the type of offense to keep Michigan from getting aggressive. Enough so that we'll see them be nip and tuck throughout the game." Back Western Michigan by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Clemson (+10) vs. LSU

"Is this the beginning of the end for Dabo Swinney at Clemson?" SportsLine expert Micah Roberts asks. "The fans are calling for his job. They play in the weak ACC and have been one of the slightly better-than-mediocre teams in conference play the last two years. What happened? Wasn't this team just fighting for championships? But I think this year will be different as Swinney brings back several key starters from last year. Christopher Vizzina starts at quarterback after being Cade Klubnik's backup. I think Swinney does something spectacular with his boys in the first game against Lane Kiffin at LSU." Back Clemson by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more college football picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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