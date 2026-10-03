The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The bulk of the Week 5 college football schedule takes place on Saturday. The SportsLine Projection Model and SportsLine team of experts have found values and top college football picks throughout the Saturday slate. According to the latest college football odds, USC is favored by 7.5 points at home against Washington, while the Miami Hurricanes are favored by 14.5 points at Clemson. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model is backing Under 58.5 total points in USC vs. Washington, while SportsLine expert Tom Fornelli has locked in a pick on Miami vs. Clemson as part of Saturday's college football best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 5 on a 32-24 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $600 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Saturday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Iowa (+14) vs. Ohio State

Miami vs. Clemson: Under 48 total points

Washington vs. USC: Under 58.5 total points

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +611 (risk $100 to profit $611, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Iowa (+14) vs. Ohio State

"The Hawkeyes playing at home against ranked opponents has been a winning ATS formula," SportsLine expert Mike Tierney said. "Iowa covered in defeats to sixth-ranked Oregon and 11th-ranked Indiana last season. Its last ATS setback to a visitor in the top 25 came four years ago. Overall, the Hawkeyes have failed to cover once in the past seven outings when spotted points. The defense is yielding an FBS-low eight points per game. The Buckeyes are potent, but they will find scoring more difficult than usual." Back Iowa by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Miami vs. Clemson: Under 48 total points

"Miami is a bit banged up coming into this game, so with Malachi Toney at less than 100%, and the Canes facing the first real defense they've seen all year, we might see them look a little more ordinary," SportsLine expert Tom Fornelli said. "Clemson, meanwhile, would love to look ordinary on offense. That and potential weather conditions have me going Under." Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Washington vs. USC: Under 58.5 total points

The Under is 2-1 in Washington games against FBS opponents this season, with the Huskies averaging just 21.3 points per game in those contests. Washington's defense has allowed just 17 ppg against FBS opponents heading into a matchup against a high-powered USC offense. Washington contained the Trojans in 2024 in a 26-21 Huskies victory. Six of their last seven head-to-head contests finished Under 58.5 total points, and the model projects that trend to continue, with the Under hitting in 60.3% of simulations. Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more college football picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming when placing wagers, and BetMGM Sportsbook offers ways to help with this, such as a live chat feature, gaming limits and timeout options. The sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines such as 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.