Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 bonus bets for Colombia vs. Switzerland, World Cup on Tuesday

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Bet on Switzerland vs. Colombia in the 2026 World Cup at 4 p.m. ET. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Tuesday's top games:

SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer has locked in a pick on Colombia vs. Switzerland, backing both teams to score at +130 odds. The winner plays Messi and Argentina, who won a shocker against Egypt after being down two goals with 15 minutes remaining. Check out our BetMGM bonus code review for full details.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Tuesday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Colombia vs. Switzerland: Both teams to score (-105)



Dodgers (-1.5) vs. Rockies (-130)

Combining the two picks into a Tuesday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +533 (risk $100 to win $533, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Colombia vs. Switzerland: Both teams to score (-105)

"Switzerland have really transitioned into an attacking nation with standout players like Breel Embolo and Johan Manzambi really showing up. I expect them to continue to press," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "Colombia have been dominating the physical match, but they're missing too many chances. They will be pressed by Switzerland and will be forced to press, and I expect goals." Back BTTS by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Dodgers (-1.5) vs. Rockies (-130)

"The Dodgers are the best team in baseball," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Snyder said. "The Rockies are atrocious, especially on the road. Justin Wrobleski of the Dodgers is having a sneaky great season on the mound and dominated the Rockies the previous time he faced them (allowing one run in seven innings). Michael Lorenzen has a 6.91 ERA and gets torched by lefties (the Dodgers have a few star lefties). Do the math here." Back the Dodgers by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

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