The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. One of the highlights of the Thursday college football schedule is Colorado vs. Georgia Tech with Deion Sanders on the sidelines for the Buffaloes, but one of SportsLine's top experts doesn't expect it to go well for Coach Prime. Micah Roberts is backing Georgia Tech to cover as 6.5-point favorites as part of his Thursday college football best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook.

SportsLine expert Emory Hunt has also made his college football picks, including one on Wake Forest vs. Akron. The SportsLine Projection Model finds strong value in Rutgers to cover as 29-point favorites against UMass as part of his Thursday college football best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Thursday's top games:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Thursday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Rutgers (-29) vs. UMass (-108)

Akron (+24.5) vs. Wake Forest (-110)

Georgia Tech (-6.5) vs. Colorado (-110)

Combining the three picks into a Thursday parlay betting at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +601 (risk $100 to profit $601, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Rutgers (-29) vs. UMass (-108)

Anyone claiming sportsbook promos should know Rutgers, a Big Ten school, has a significant talent advantage over UMass, which plays in the MAC and has only eight wins over the last seven seasons. Rutgers returns standout running back Antwan Raymond, who rushed for 1,241 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. The Scarlet Knights have played three games against MAC teams over the past two years, with two wins by at least 28 points. UMass went 0-12 last year, including 0-8 in the MAC. Given the talent disparity and Rutgers having at least two non-conference wins by at least 28 points in each of the last two seasons, the model backs Rutgers to cover in 67% of simulations. Back Rutgers by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Akron (+24.5) vs. Wake Forest (-110)

"This matchup will be an experience vs experience type of game," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt said. "Akron's offense has a ton of experience, as does the defense of Wake Forest. Because of the pace of play factor and both teams' ability to run the football. I expect this game to be a lower-scoring, tightly contested contest." Back Akron by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Georgia Tech (-6.5) vs. Colorado (-115)

"Haynes King graduated from Georgia Tech after three years as the starting quarterback, and replacing him will be Alberto Mendoza, the brother of the 2025 Heisman winner," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key wants to run the ball, and Tech has the horses to pound it on the ground with Justice Haynes and Malaki Horsley. The real reason for betting on Georgia Tech in this game is the lack of interest I saw from Coach Deion Sanders last year. He's trying to do the same thing this year as he did with his QB son two years ago, with freshman starter Julian Lewis. Colorado went 3-9 last year and 1-8 in the Big 12, with no starters returning on defense this year. Georgia Tech wins." Back Georgia Tech by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more college football picks for Thursday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming when placing wagers, and BetMGM Sportsbook offers ways to help with this, such as a live chat feature, gaming limits and timeout options. The sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines such as 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.