The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The Sunday Week 2 NFL schedule wraps up with Chiefs vs. Colts on Sunday Night Football. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model and SportsLine team of experts have locked in picks for some of these contests and more. SportsLine expert Thomas Casale isn't too concerned about Denver's showing against Kansas City on the road last week, backing Denver to cover as 2.5-point home favorites as part of Sunday NFL best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Expert R.J. White was impressed with what he saw from Kansas City in Patrick Mahomes' return enough to include the Chiefs covering as 6.5-point favorites on Sunday Night Football as part of his NFL picks. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. It is on a 53-39 run on top-rated NFL picks on betting sites since the 2024 season. Anybody following its picks on NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Sunday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Chiefs -5.5 vs. Colts

Combining the two picks into a Sunday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +252 (risk $100 to profit $252, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Chiefs -5.5 vs. Colts

"The Chiefs looked better than anticipated in the Week 1 win over the Broncos, with UDFA left tackle Kahlil Benson holding his own, though it took time for Patrick Mahomes to get in rhythm," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "He certainly looks healthier than Daniel Jones, who led a mediocre passing attack in a blowout loss to the Ravens in Week 1. The Colts' defense looked even worse, surrendering more than 200 rushing yards while allowing 7.9 yards per play. That doesn't bode well with a Chiefs attack built around the run game, and I don't have confidence in Jones to rally for a cover if down." Back the Chiefs by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NFL picks for Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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